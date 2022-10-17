Read full article on original website
My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy
When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
Pope extends synod process for a year amid apathy, criticism
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to extend by a year a lengthy global consultation of ordinary Catholics about the future of the Catholic Church, amid limited participation by the laity and seeming resistance to his reforms from the hierarchy. Francis announced Sunday that the planned 2023 gathering...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Iranian woman’s horrific murder symbolizes how violent, repressive nation is to opponents
Iranian woman’s horrific murder for not wearing hijab is a symbol of how violent, repressive nation is to its opponents. Now, women demand promised freedoms.
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Biden 'stunned' by Iranian protests: 'It's awakened something that I don't think will be quieted in a long, long time'
President Joe Biden said Friday he was "stunned" by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, saying the nation has been "awakened" by the women-led protests and won't be quieted for "a long, long time."
U.S. to expel 1,000 Venezuelans to Mexico daily under Title 42
Juarez authorities late Monday bused dozens of Venezuelan migrants expelled from the United States to an emergency shelter – a move to prevent single adults and families with children to sleep on the streets again.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in 'unprecedented' phenomenon
Iran analysts say that current anti-regime protests sweeping through the country have shown that the regime has failed to subdue the younger generation after more than 40 years in power.
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
The Guardian view on resistance in Iran: the people v the regime
It is now more than a month since the death of Mahsa Amini – following her detention by morality police for “improper hijab” – ignited outrage in Iran. The protests set alight by the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman have persisted and thrived despite the regime’s brutality, and have gone far beyond women’s rights. They are not only the longest-running since the Green Movement emerged in 2009, but are more geographically and socially diverse. They build on previous demands, and go beyond them. Though women are at the forefront, men too have chanted “women, life, freedom”. Participants have ranged from bareheaded schoolgirls to their parents and even grandparents.
'That could be all she wrote': What one scholar thinks would bring down the Iranian regime
Reza Aslan, author of “An American Martyr in Persia,” talks to Christiane Amanpour about the history of protests in Iran and the little-known American man who lost his life siding with revolutionaries in the early 1900s.
Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora
In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country's Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.Indian Americans from diverse faith backgrounds have peacefully co-existed stateside for several decades. But these recent events in the U.S. — and violent confrontations between some Hindus and Muslims last month in Leicester, England — have heightened concerns that stark political and religious polarization in...
Europe’s rightward shift could bring pro-American allies if conservatives follow Reagan platform
Europe’s rightward shift could bring pro-American allies in nations like Italy, Sweden if conservatives follow Reagan platform of freedom and democracy.
Hawley moves to personally sanction Xi, top CCP officials over 'complicity' in Uyghur genocide
Senator Josh Hawley is seeking to hold Chinese President Xi Jinping accountable for crimes committed against the Uyghur people with new legislation that would sanction Xi.
China: Xi, the Party, and the Endless Struggle
Chinese President Xi Jinping, front row center, stands with his cadres during the Communist song at the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 24, 2017. China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. That's where President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world's second-largest economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
