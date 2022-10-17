ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy

When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
The Associated Press

Pope extends synod process for a year amid apathy, criticism

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to extend by a year a lengthy global consultation of ordinary Catholics about the future of the Catholic Church, amid limited participation by the laity and seeming resistance to his reforms from the hierarchy. Francis announced Sunday that the planned 2023 gathering...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on resistance in Iran: the people v the regime

It is now more than a month since the death of Mahsa Amini – following her detention by morality police for “improper hijab” – ignited outrage in Iran. The protests set alight by the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman have persisted and thrived despite the regime’s brutality, and have gone far beyond women’s rights. They are not only the longest-running since the Green Movement emerged in 2009, but are more geographically and socially diverse. They build on previous demands, and go beyond them. Though women are at the forefront, men too have chanted “women, life, freedom”. Participants have ranged from bareheaded schoolgirls to their parents and even grandparents.
The Independent

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country's Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.Indian Americans from diverse faith backgrounds have peacefully co-existed stateside for several decades. But these recent events in the U.S. — and violent confrontations between some Hindus and Muslims last month in Leicester, England — have heightened concerns that stark political and religious polarization in...
realcleardefense.com

China: Xi, the Party, and the Endless Struggle

Chinese President Xi Jinping, front row center, stands with his cadres during the Communist song at the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 24, 2017. China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. That's where President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world's second-largest economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

