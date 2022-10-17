Inspiring a New Generation: Inger Tudor Shines Light on the Story of Trailblazer Rose McClendon in “Voodoo Macbeth”

Read full article on original website
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Angela Lansbury Was Very Close With The ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Cast
Actress Ruta Lee is opening up about her time working with the late Angela Lansbury on the set of Murder, She Wrote. The iconic series aired from 1984 until 1996 and it became one of Angela’s most well-known roles. Ruta appeared in an episode of the show in 1990 and shares how close Angela was with the entire cast.
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
Broadway will dim its lights in tribute to 'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury
New York City's Broadway theaters plan to dim the lights on Saturday evening in tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who died this week. She was 96.
Donna Reed: Her Courageous Life and Career
She was best known on the big screen for classic films such as It's A Wonderful Life (1947) and From Here To Eternity (1953, for which she won an Oscar for playing a prostitute). She was best known on the small screen for blazing the trail for women with her own self-titled sitcom.
Shania Twain, Martin Short to star in ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast'
The television event will celebrate 30 years of the classic story.
Angela Lansbury Once Said People Liked Jessica Fletcher from ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Because She Was ‘Honorable’
The late Angela Lansbury reflected on the enduring appeal of her Jessica Fletcher character in an interview with the Television Academy.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’
CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
Yes, Netflix's chilling new series 'The Watcher' is based on a true story. Here's what really happened to the Broaddus family.
In 2018, New York Magazine published an article about one family's terrifying experience with a mysterious "Watcher." Now, it's been adapted into a show on Netflix.
Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update
UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
From the Archives: 1969 interview with Angela Lansbury reveals one missed dream
In 1969 actress Angela Lansbury told the Evening Tribune about one dream role she'd missed: becoming England's first female prime minister.
Theatergoer with Hearing Loss 'Reprimanded' by Broadway Star for Using Captioning Device: 'It Really Hurts'
Producers apologized after a woman claimed actress Lillias White called her out from the stage "not once but twice, at least" during an Oct. 12 performance of Hadestown Producers for Broadway's Hadestown and its theater have apologized to a theatergoer after she suggested Lillias White mistook her captioning device for a recording device. Samantha Coleman, the woman behind the claim, said in a video shared Thursday on Instagram that the 71-year-old actress "reprimanded" her for using the device, which allowed her to follow along with the show, during...
Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music
Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner
“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho. This year, CBS will...
L.A. Weekly
Michel Pascal creates a Spiritual Musical, to calm the mind
Why did you create Yoganandance, a Spiritual Musical, to celebrate Yogananda?. More than ever, especially in our world today, we need calmness, joy, and love. How can we live, survive, build projects, develop good relationships, be healthy, if we are stressed, and if our brain is running all the time?
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Jackie Gives Audacious Life-Changing Advice (Guest Column)
L.A.-based drag legend Jackie Beat does it all. Comedy, music, variety; she even just got animated Scooby Doo-style in the latest promo for Hulu’s “Huluween Dragstravaganza” special, in which she co-stars alongside a bunch of fellow queens and queer icons (see below). Now she’s counseling the community, offering mental guidance for our troubled times via her new TV show Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist. The 6-part comedy series premiered on OUTtv on September 19 and has been debuting brand new episodes every Monday. The last new episode comes out next week, Oct. 24, and all six episodes will be available to stream after that.
