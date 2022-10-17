Read full article on original website
BBC
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United does not want his season disrupted by players' contract talks
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not want his season disrupted by contract talks, even though 12 members of his squad could leave for free next summer. Key players like David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo have options to extend those deals by an additional year. Ten...
BBC
Newcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
FOX Sports
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter's replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly attack-minded...
BBC
Neil Lennon: Former Celtic manager sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia
Former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia after seven months in charge. The club announced the news soon after a 1-0 home defeat by Nea Salamis that leaves them seventh in the Division One table. Former Celtic boss Lennon led Omonia...
BBC
FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month. The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division. Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
SB Nation
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
Ronaldo’s walkout marks final curtain on his waning power at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest walkout on Manchester United marked two significant ends. The final curtain on supporters’ unconditional love for a pouting superstar who as an unused replacement could not stomach sticking around to celebrate a scintillating win over Tottenham. It is also the death knell of this 37-year-old superstar being a relevance – to Erik ten Hag and the United side he seeks to build.
BBC
Pete Wild: Barrow boss doubts family atmosphere after firework thrown on pitch
Barrow boss Pete Wild says he would think twice about taking his family to games after a firework was thrown on to the pitch during their Papa John's Trophy derby with Carlisle United. The match was halted when the pyrotechnic landed in the penalty area. It then exploded in front...
BBC
Layton Maxwell: Ex-Cardiff and Swansea footballer jailed
An ex-professional footballer turned cocaine dealer has been jailed for eight years. Midfielder Layton Maxwell, who played for Cardiff City and Swansea City, allowed a multi-million pound drugs gang to store supplies at his Cardiff home. Cardiff Crown Court heard how Maxwell, now 43, was paid £500 a month to...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
BBC
Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'
West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
CBS Sports
Ballon d'Or 2022 award results: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema wins his first; Alexia Putelas goes back-to-back
Real Madrid and France's Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon d'Or title on the men's side after topping the 2021-22 season voting. The 34-year-old had been the strong favorite heading into the Theatre du Chatelet and has now been named the first French winner since Zinedine Zidane back in 1998 with Juventus. Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's crown for the second consecutive year to become the first female player to win the top prize twice and back-to-back.
BBC
'I would like to work with Eriksen again' - Conte
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he would have liked the opportunity to manage Christian Eriksen again before the midfielder opted to join Manchester United in the summer. Conte worked with Eriksen as Inter Milan won Serie A in 2021 and was linked with the 30-year-old Denmark international when...
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Physio says friends competing for jobs
A physio who worked for Worcester Warriors and Wasps says ex-employees from both are competing for jobs after the rugby clubs entered administration. The clubs have made players and staff redundant after Wasps on Monday shared Worcester's fate of weeks before. Izzy Greaves, a soft tissue therapist for Warriors' first...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
