Real Madrid and France's Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon d'Or title on the men's side after topping the 2021-22 season voting. The 34-year-old had been the strong favorite heading into the Theatre du Chatelet and has now been named the first French winner since Zinedine Zidane back in 1998 with Juventus. Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's crown for the second consecutive year to become the first female player to win the top prize twice and back-to-back.

2 DAYS AGO