ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Introduces Chainsaw Woman
Chainsaw Man might take the cake for the biggest new anime series arriving in 2022, with Tatsuki Fujimoto's anime adaptation sending shockwaves through the animated world via its first episode. With Denji's tragic story introducing viewers to a terrifying world fit to bursting with devils, one cosplayer has flipped the script when it comes to the Chainsaw Devil as the anime series by Studio MAPPA marches forward in a crowded anime fall season. A Chainsaw Woman hasn't been introduced but cosplay can make anything happen.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
Romantic Killer Anime Debuts Opening Early: Watch
Romantic Killer is gearing up for its premiere on Netflix around the world later this month, and is celebrating its upcoming debut with the premiere of its opening theme sequence! Wataru Momose's original manga series was one of the standout hits from Shueisha's Jump+ app despite coming to an end two years ago, and that cult following is getting ready to get even bigger with the debut of its anime adaptation. The Fall 2022 anime schedule might already be underway with some of the hugest hits of the year overall, but there's bound to room for a fun non-romantic comedy like this one.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Makes Boa Hancock Shine
Boa Hancock might not be a Straw Hat Pirate but she is looking to marry into the family thanks to her love surrounding the Straw Hat Captain Monkey D. Luffy. While Boa didn't have a major role in One Piece's Wano Arc, the Final Arc brought her back with a vengeance while unfortunately placing her in Blackbeard's path at the same time. Now, one cosplayer has brought the powerful swashbuckler to life using spot-on Cosplay for the popular Shonen femme fatale.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
Popculture
Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations
Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
Vogue
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy Of A ’90s Supermodel
On Saturday night in Los Angeles, a who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history – and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
ComicBook
Bleach Reveals One Arrancar's Shocking Fate
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hasn't been shy when it comes to showing just how evil its antagonists, the Wandenreich, can be. While the offshoot of the Quincy Family has yet to launch a full-scale assault on the Soul Society, the Arrancar have been on the receiving end of their terrifying introduction. Formerly major opponents to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, the former Hollows turned into beings not far off from Shinigami and have suffered a major loss in their battle against the new villainous army.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Finally Introduces Big Fan Favorites to the Anime
Chainsaw Man's anime is now tearing its way through its debut anime season for the Fall, and the newest episode of the series has brought two of the main faces we will be seeing in action over the rest of the series, Aki Hayakawa and Power! The first episode taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was focused on introducing fans to its main hero, Denji, who had been living such a harsh life that the fact that he ended up becoming a devil at the end of the premiere is actually the start of a much better life for him than ever before.
ComicBook
Godzilla x Evangelion Event Reveals the Series Are Connected
When it comes to big beasts, no industry does it better than anime. Over the decades, all sorts of strange monsters have made their debut on screen. Of course, few series have done kaiju better than Neon Genesis Evangelion to date, and now it seems a new crossover has tied the franchise to the King of the Monsters.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 3 Stills
Mob Psycho 100 has made quite the name for itself, and season three is here this season to carry on its lofty reputation. Thanks to Shigeo and Reigen, fans all over the world have fallen for ONE's hit manga. Now, season three is gearing up to tackle a major arc for our heroes, and episode three just shared its first stills well ahead of its big debut.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
ComicBook
Solar Opposites Creators Had to Remove One Key Joke From New Halloween Special
For the second year in a row, Hulu's acclaimed Solar Opposites series delivered a hilarious holiday special. Last year, the Solar Opposites took on snow, cheer, and all things Christmas in a Jingle All the Way-themed special episode. For this year's bonus adventure, Korvo and his family faced their fears in A Sinister Scary Opposites Solar Special.
ComicBook
Tokyo Revengers Confirms It'll End Next Month
Tokyo Revengers hit the ground floor running with a unique story focusing on time travel as the anime protagonist attempts to save his girlfriend's life by keeping two mobs from becoming one. While the anime adaptation will return early next year, it seems that the end is nigh for the manga, as Ken Wakui's printed story has announced that the grand finale will arrive next month. Anime fans are most likely crossing their fingers that all loose ends will be tied up as the final chapter approaches.
epicstream.com
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Exec Slams Season 2 Rumors
Storming Netflix with an impressive arrival on the streaming platform, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners easily became a fan-favorite anime series and while there are a lot of rumors circling around Season 2 of the show, CD Projekt Red Japanese exec Satoru Honoma slams it all. Cyberpunk 2077 just made its way into...
