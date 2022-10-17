ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Huskies Offer Tennessee TE Who's Already Committed ... to Cal

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwB8l_0icGxYIM00

The Class of 2023 recruit pledged to the Bears in August.

The University of Washington and California football teams play on Saturday night in Berkeley. However, it seems the competition began six days earlier.

This past Sunday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiting staff offered a scholarship to 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end Ben Marshall, a Class of 2023 recruit from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Marshall committed to Cal in August.

He's still pledged to the Huskies' Pac-12 rival as far as anyone knows.

The UW could have offered this particular Tennessee titan at any time, but waited until game week to do it.

Coincidence?

Probably not.

He hails from Murfreesboro, a city of 150,000 located 35 miles southeast of Nashville. It is known as the site for a major Civil War battlefield, where 23,515 soldiers were killed during an 1863 engagement.

The attraction to Marshall is he caught 65 passes for 834 yards and 7 scores as a junior when he was 25-30 pounds lighter.

While this season's totals aren't available, the tight end early in the season had a game in which he came up with 7 receptions for 78 yards and 2 scores. He runs the football for Blackman on goal-line situations and has scored a few times.

He also has a little gamesmanship in him, getting ejected during a 42-33 victory over Gallatin for drawing a pair of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties. According to the Daily News Journal, the tight end was flagged for dancing in the end zone in the third quarter and then purposely grabbing an opponent's facemask in the fourth quarter. By rule, he had to sit out the next game.

Marshall holds nearly 30 scholarship offers and chose Cal over Pittsburgh and Memphis, all of which he visited.

When he committed, the tight end told the Tennessee News that the Golden Bears coaches had suggested he might play early. Marshall also found that offensive-minded football in the conference appealed to him.

"I really like the Pac-12 and the style of play they run," Marshall said.

Will he like it better in Berkeley or Seattle?

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?

The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
BERKELEY, CA
atozsports.com

Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”

Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
NASHVILLE, TN
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont varsity football season all but officially over

Piedmont High School has officially canceled two more football games and will likely not play another game this year, according to coach Jordan Seiden. Seiden confirmed on October 18 that the October 21 game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo would not be played. Neither will the October 28 game scheduled against St. Mary’s-Albany. There had been some hope that a game scheduled for November 4 at Kennedy-Richmond might be played, but Seiden indicated it wouldn’t be.
PIEDMONT, CA
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage

Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
TENNESSEE STATE
railfan.com

Nashville Steam Hopes to Test NC&StL 576 in 2023

NASHVILLE — The non-profit group restoring Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway 4-8-4 576 has raised more than $200,000 in the last few months and said a test fire could come as soon as 2023. Nashville Steam has been restoring NC&StL 576 at the Tennessee Central since 2019. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Democrat leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee. Her opponent, Republican Andy Ogles, has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville district that the GOP redrew to flip a Democratic seat. Campbell raised...
NASHVILLE, TN
seattlemet.com

Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?

Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy