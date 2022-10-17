Notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects have made the list of B1G Players of the Week (via bigten.org)

Following Week 7 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Week 7: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Co-Offensive Players of the Week Chase Brown, Illinois RB – Jr. – London, Ontario – St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.) Rushed for 180 yards against Minnesota, adding to his national leading total of 1,059 and becoming the first running back in the country to reach 1,000 yards rushing this season

Tallied 233 all-purpose yards against the Gophers, pushing his NCAA-leading total to 1,166 yards

Becomes the first Illini back to open a season with eight-straight 100-yard games, moving past Howard Griffith, Rashard Mendenhall, Pierre Thomas, Juice Williams, Mikel Leshoure, and Josh Ferguson to jump from 12th to sixth on the Illinois all-time rushing list

Earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Illinois Offensive Player of the Week: Chase Brown (Aug. 29, 2022)

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue QB – Sr. – Long Grove, Ill. – Stevenson Threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, the 12th 300-yard game of his career and the fifth four-touchdown game of his career, to lead Purdue to its fourth straight victory

Passed Jim Everett (7,411) and Scott Campbell (7,636) to move into sixth on Purdue's career passing yards chart

Helped the Boilermakers tie a school record for first downs (38) and rack up 608 yards of total offense, the eighth most in program history

The four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and his first of the season

Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Aidan O’Connell (Nov. 8, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State DE/LB – Sr. – New Orleans, La. – John Ehret Recorded a season-best 11 tackles, including two for losses (6 yards), in his first start at linebacker against Wisconsin

Caused both Wisconsin turnovers that led to Spartan touchdowns, picking off his first career pass in the first quarter at the Badger 12-yard line, leading to Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game

Forced a fumble on Wisconsin's second possession in overtime, his sixth forced fumble of the year

Earns the third Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Jacoby Windmon (Sept. 12, 2022)

Special Teams Player of the Week Jake Moody, Michigan K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. – Northville Converted on four field goals (23, 24, 29, 37) and three PATs for a 15-point day as the Wolverines defeated Penn State 41-17

Recorded his first career tackle to begin the third quarter on Penn State's Nicholas Singleton

Hit five touchbacks on nine kickoffs for an average return of 14 yards

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the third Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 11, 2021)

Freshman of the Week Devin Mockobee, Purdue RB – Boonville, Ind. – Boonville Set the Purdue freshman rushing record for a single game, tallying a career-high 178 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to help the Boilermakers win their fourth straight game against Nebraska

Caught two passes for 28 yards to total 206 all-purpose yards, the most by a Boilermaker this season

Helped the Boilermakers tie a school record for first downs (38) and rack up 608 yards of total offense (eighth in program history)

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: David Bell (Nov. 25, 2019)

2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Oct. 10

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD

Via bigten.org

