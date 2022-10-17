ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Voters Could Enshrine Labor Rights in State Constitution in November Election

Over the past few years, Chicago has emerged as a city at the forefront of a nationwide influx in labor organizing among hospitality workers, led largely by coffee chain employees at local outposts of Colectivo Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, and Starbucks. In November, that union drum could reach a fever pitch when Illinois voters cast their midterm ballots that will include a question asking whether or not they support adding constitutional protections for workers seeking unionization in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Madigan, AT&T charges raise questions about prosecutors' timing

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan isn’t on the November ballot. In fact, he’s been out of office for nearly two years. But when new charges were announced Friday accusing Madigan of conspiring to help AT&T Illinois pass legislation in 2017 in exchange for a do-nothing job for an associate, the political spin machines rumbled into action.
ILLINOIS STATE
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Attorney General in the 2022 Election

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is running for a second term in office, but he is facing stiff opposition from both the Republican and Libertarian parties. Attorney Thomas DeVore has been a frequent adversary of Raoul’s in court during the COVID pandemic, and is running against him as the Republican candidate. Retired attorney Dan Robin is representing the Libertarians on the ballot, and is calling for drastic changes to the state’s approach to ballot access, COVID mitigations, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman

The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
CHICAGO, IL
Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal

More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act

Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
COOK COUNTY, IL
