Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
thecentersquare.com
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
Eater
Illinois Voters Could Enshrine Labor Rights in State Constitution in November Election
Over the past few years, Chicago has emerged as a city at the forefront of a nationwide influx in labor organizing among hospitality workers, led largely by coffee chain employees at local outposts of Colectivo Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, and Starbucks. In November, that union drum could reach a fever pitch when Illinois voters cast their midterm ballots that will include a question asking whether or not they support adding constitutional protections for workers seeking unionization in the state.
A Powerful Pritzker Administration Insider Cashed In as a Consultant
Shortly after she left her state job as a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, longtime political operative Nikki Budzinski collected more than $500,000 in consulting and other fees in 10 months, including more than $80,000 from a Springfield lobbyist Budzinski helped while working for the governor. At least $100,000...
Herald & Review
Madigan, AT&T charges raise questions about prosecutors' timing
Former House Speaker Michael Madigan isn’t on the November ballot. In fact, he’s been out of office for nearly two years. But when new charges were announced Friday accusing Madigan of conspiring to help AT&T Illinois pass legislation in 2017 in exchange for a do-nothing job for an associate, the political spin machines rumbled into action.
ABC7 Chicago
Mayoral election Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot campaign raises $1M in 3 months, spends over half of it
CHICAGO -- The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank - nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
advantagenews.com
Another Madigan charge thrust public corruption as Illinois election issue with 3 weeks to go
With three weeks before the election, crime and the economy are making the top issues in a recent Chicago Sun-Times poll. Some see the recent corruption charges against current and former state lawmakers thrusting the issue ahead. The poll places incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker at 49% with Bailey at 34%....
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Attorney General in the 2022 Election
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is running for a second term in office, but he is facing stiff opposition from both the Republican and Libertarian parties. Attorney Thomas DeVore has been a frequent adversary of Raoul’s in court during the COVID pandemic, and is running against him as the Republican candidate. Retired attorney Dan Robin is representing the Libertarians on the ballot, and is calling for drastic changes to the state’s approach to ballot access, COVID mitigations, and more.
See Who Will Be On Your Ballot in Illinois for the General Election
There are several important races happening in Illinois for the November election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote. To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races -...
Abortion Funds See Surge in Demand as Out-of-State Patients Flood Illinois
Demand for abortions in Illinois is surging, and so are requests for help. In the first three months of 2022, Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) said 80% of its callers were from out of state. "In 2018, we supported less than 200 people. Now, we hear from that many people in...
tspr.org
WBEZ/Sun-Times Poll: Illinois voters don’t want Pritzker or Biden for president — but they’d take either over Trump
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker stirred political intrigue this summer with signals he was mulling a run for president in 2024, but Illinois voters appear to have some free, blunt advice for him: Don’t do it. That’s the unmistakable takeaway from a new WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times Poll that asked if the...
Illinois drops mask mandate for healthcare facilities, Governor Pritzker announces
The state of Illinois is changing its COVID-19 requirements at healthcare facilities, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman
The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
959theriver.com
Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal
More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
wbaa.org
Democrat Tom McDermott talks about inflation, abortion, other key issues in Senate race
Democrat Tom McDermott says if he wins Indiana’s U.S. Senate race, it will be because women show up in large numbers at the polls to vote for him. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with McDermott to discuss abortion rights – which he’s putting front and center in his campaign – and other key issues in the race.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act
Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
QuadCities.com
