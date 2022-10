One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,932,360 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The winning numbers were: 07, 10, 18, 39 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #11431, 206 Market St., Saddle Brook in Bergen County.