Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
Check out a spooktacular attraction in Utah with this haunted map
It's officially spooky season in Utah, which means it's time to head out and enjoy a Halloween house near you!
ABC 4
New beauty pageant comes to Utah
2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
saltlakemagazine.com
Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah
The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
Utah’s ‘Headstone Hero’ preserves memories; ABC4 photojournalist discovers personal connection
A Utah woman found a unique way to work through her grief and in the process started a business, Headstone Hero, to help others through their loss. An added twist? When covering the story, ABC4’s own Tracy Smith discovered a connection that solved a half-century-old family mystery.
kslnewsradio.com
Snow this weekend, is ski season in Utah almost here?
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is in the forecast this weekend for our mountains, what does that mean for ski resorts in Utah?. Alison Palmintere with Ski Utah said it’s still a bit too early to tell what the snow season will look like. But that doesn’t mean Ski Utah isn’t excited.
kjzz.com
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
KTAR.com
‘The Letter:’ Family of slain Utah man meets son’s killer, hopes for change
GUNNISON — Jorge Benvenuto sat alone in a prison cell in central Utah trying to put into words how he felt about killing a stranger when he was 19 years old. He’d wanted to write to the family of Zachary Snarr for many years. He wanted to tell them how sorry he was that he’d shot and killed the 18-year-old he’d killed at Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
utahstories.com
TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH
Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada
It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
33 teens killed on Utah roads in 2021: 2 families share their tragedies during memorial to save others
In 2021, a total of 33 teenagers lost their lives on Utah roads, and on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, state leaders held a memorial to honor their stories, hoping it will inspire others to be safer behind the wheel.
gastronomicslc.com
BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene
This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
kjzz.com
Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
kslnewsradio.com
DWR gives tips on how to avoid hitting deer on the road this fall
SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of daylight saving time, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning Utahns to be cautious of deer when driving. According to the DWR, November is the month with the highest amount of collisions with deer. “The peak time to hit deer in Utah...
ksl.com
Who's growing and who's shrinking? Enrollment numbers released for Utah institutions
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah System of Higher Education on Monday released annual data that shows which colleges and universities are gaining students and which ones are losing them. The eight degree-granting institutions that make up USHE saw enrollment grow by 1.45%, combined. While the state is up...
Cold temps, possible snow as first winter storm set to blast Utah
Those triple-digit temps over the summer and comfortable fall days will all be a thing of the past for most of Utah over the weekend.
utahstories.com
The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials
You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Idaho Home Camera Wakes Family At 3AM To A ‘Person’ At Door
My wife and I have a case of technology fever going on right now. What was supposed to be one doorbell camera has now turned into us fully arming our home with three security cameras covering 180 degrees of front yard, street, and neighborhood. I finally broke down and ordered...
