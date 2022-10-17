ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top seven most expensive homes sold in Los Osos the week of Oct. 9

A house in Los Osos that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Osos in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $690,117. The average price per square foot ended up at $536.
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire

One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO County gas prices drop, find the lowest prices

While the national average price of gas remains unchanged, the price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County has dropped significantly. At $6.31 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is 23 cents less than last week’s prices, according to figures from AAA. California...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA

