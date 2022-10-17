Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $402. That’s $56 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $383. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Morro Bay the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the past three weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $499.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks was $516. That’s $50 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $642.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Morro Bay the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Morro Bay in the past three weeks was $623, which is the highest in the county. That’s $162 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Morro Bay, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is...
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top seven most expensive homes sold in Los Osos the week of Oct. 9
A house in Los Osos that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Osos in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $690,117. The average price per square foot ended up at $536.
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in North SLO County the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in North SLO County decreased in the last week to $417. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North SLO County was $428. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro...
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo
A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9
On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of...
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
syvnews.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
calcoasttimes.com
SLO County gas prices drop, find the lowest prices
While the national average price of gas remains unchanged, the price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County has dropped significantly. At $6.31 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is 23 cents less than last week’s prices, according to figures from AAA. California...
State Parks goal for reducing Oceano Dunes dust was ‘not even possible.’ So APCD changed it
California State Parks was originally ordered to reduce dust emissions coming from Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by 50%.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
4-car crash on Highway 101 blocks traffic through Santa Maria
The crash was backing up traffic into San Luis Obispo County, but has been cleared.
Increase in the price of goods causing Central Coast businesses to raise prices
The price of goods is increasing rapidly, forcing a Central Coast distillery to hike up prices for the second time this year.
Report: Paso Robles wineries heading to Scottsdale to revive wine event
23 local wineries will pour at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort. – After an 8-year absence from the Arizona wine scene, the Paso Robles Wine Country Experience is returning to the state with an inaugural appearance in Scottsdale, Ariz. The experience on Oct. 27 at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort will feature...
Comments / 0