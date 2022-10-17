Read full article on original website
First responders, energy providers get break from storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people experienced power outages as snow and windstorm rolled through early this week. The Marquette Board of Light and Power says the outages ranged from a few seconds to a few hours. It says it received around 1,000 calls as people lost power Monday and Tuesday.
Lingering lake effect snow and rain before ‘fall’-ing back to milder autumn weather
Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/. The lake effect machine stays in business for the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan Wednesday night as subfreezing air from the north continues to flow over the warmer waters of Lake Superior -- and generating a mix of rain and snow showers. Snowfall amounts overnight through Thursday are expected light in the west, around 0.25″ central and around 1″ on the east end. The wintry mix of showers wind down Thursday afternoon as a westerly jet stream drives drier and milder air to the region. A warming trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.
Wet heavy snow, strong winds continue before gradual clearing midweek
Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/. The first significant winter storm in Upper Michigan since February 2022 continues to bring wet snow and a rain/snow mix mainly spreading over the central and eastern counties of Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday -- as rain and snow showers gradually diminish over the western counties. An additional two inches or more snow possible is possible for western and central locations overnight through Wednesday -- snowfall amounts have totaled from a foot or more in some areas of Baraga and Marquette counties from 3am-3pm ET Tuesday. Two inches or more snowfall is expected over the eastern counties Tuesday night through Wednesday.
We Energies and MSP share tips for winter weather power outages
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As communities across Upper Michigan continue to experience power outages during Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm, officials at electric companies like We Energies say they want to remind you how to properly report an outage. “The first thing you should do is give us a...
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Winter storm to impact the U.P. through Tuesday
Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/. Closings: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/. The first significant winter storm in Upper Michigan since February 2022 impacts the region through Tuesday, producing wet, heavy and dense snow showers in addition to a wintry mix that create slushy road hazards. The snow with gusty northerly winds 40 miles per hour and higher can reduce driving visibility due to blowing snow plus create turbulent driving conditions. An additional four inches or more snow possible is possible for western locations overnight through Tuesday -- even more than a foot of snow possible in the highlands, including the Hurons and Michigamme Highlands.
Early-season winter storm pounds parts of Great Lakes; snow totals smash record in Marquette, Michigan
A powerful early-season winter storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin and produced sizable snowfall totals that broke records.
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
First winter storm of the season underway
An early-season winter storm is bringing hazardous conditions to the U.P. today through tomorrow. Wet heavy dense snow will expand across the area today leading to slushy roads. There will be a shoreline versus an inland gradient. Near Lake Superior, there will be lower snow amounts, the strongest winds with gusts near 50mph and folding. Areas inland, especially the higher elevations will have high snowfall amounts. Snow amounts for most areas inland in the central and western counties will range 7-9″. The higher elevations will be around a foot of snow, and the higher elevations of Marquette/Baraga counties including the Huron Mountains and the Michigamme Highlands could range 16″ to near two feet through tomorrow night. The other significant impact is strong winds. Northerly winds will gust 45-50mph near Lake Superior with areas farther south ranging from 35-45mph. Impacts from this include power outages, limited road visibility, and flooding near Lake Superior. Winds will begin to weaken tomorrow evening along with the snow. Following this system, the week will have a warming trend.
Cold temps, possible snow as first winter storm set to blast Utah
Those triple-digit temps over the summer and comfortable fall days will all be a thing of the past for most of Utah over the weekend.
Up to 18 inches of snow reported so far; Here’s how much winter stuff has fallen
Heavy snow has fallen over part of the Upper Peninsula. The ground is covered with snow over part of northern Lower Michigan. Here are some snow reports as of Tuesday morning, October 18. The heaviest snowfall report so far this Tuesday morning is 18 inches and comes from National Mine,...
Northern Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula rocked by snowstorm, over a foot reported in areas
(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin may have to skip the Halloween decorations this year and go straight to Christmas as our neighbors to the north were rocked by a snowstorm with some areas receiving over a foot of snow. WJMN, our sister station in Marquette, Michigan reports thousands of residents...
First snow event of the season drops nearly 4 inches of snow in northern Indiana
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says the first snow of the season fell on Monday in parts of Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana during what was called a lake enhanced snow event. It caused an intense band of lake effect rain/snow to develop during the...
Big weather changes coming to Michigan after one more miserable day
Temperatures will skyrocket by the end of the week into the weekend. We just need to get through another cold, windy, rainy day before that can happen.
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening. According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds. Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects...
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
