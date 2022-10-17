An early-season winter storm is bringing hazardous conditions to the U.P. today through tomorrow. Wet heavy dense snow will expand across the area today leading to slushy roads. There will be a shoreline versus an inland gradient. Near Lake Superior, there will be lower snow amounts, the strongest winds with gusts near 50mph and folding. Areas inland, especially the higher elevations will have high snowfall amounts. Snow amounts for most areas inland in the central and western counties will range 7-9″. The higher elevations will be around a foot of snow, and the higher elevations of Marquette/Baraga counties including the Huron Mountains and the Michigamme Highlands could range 16″ to near two feet through tomorrow night. The other significant impact is strong winds. Northerly winds will gust 45-50mph near Lake Superior with areas farther south ranging from 35-45mph. Impacts from this include power outages, limited road visibility, and flooding near Lake Superior. Winds will begin to weaken tomorrow evening along with the snow. Following this system, the week will have a warming trend.

BARAGA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO