MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile at the Mayfield Youth Development Center has been charged with assault after an altercation with another juvenile at the facility. According to Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Oct. 15 around 6 p.m., troopers were called to the facility for a report of a physical altercation between two juveniles. Once troopers were on the scene, the two juveniles complied with orders and went back to their cells. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for injuries received during the altercation.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO