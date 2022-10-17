Read full article on original website
L.A. County gives COVID shots at home. Advocates fear 'people just don't know about this'
Physicians and advocates concerned about homebound patients fear that L.A. County has not reached many who could be at high risk from COVID.
Column: Is L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León a political dead man walking?
The embattled Los Angeles City Council member insists that he won’t quit. But that probably won’t salvage his political career or bode well for his future.
Two students injured in stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the high school, authorities said. Two students were taken to a hospital, and a person of interest was detained and released.
Record heat returns to Southern California after fall-like conditions
After a few days of cool temperatures and a bit of rain, temperatures across the Los Angeles area hit the mid-90s, tying daily records at LAX and in Long Beach.
Photos: Activists vow to protest at Councilman Kevin de León's home until he resigns
Pressure continues on L.A. City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign because of racist leaked audio.
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented...
Two outsider candidates vie to become L.A. city attorney
Faisal Gill and Hydee Feldstein Soto, both vying to replace City Atty. Mike Feuer, know L.A. needs help but differ vastly in how they’d change it.
Orange County Romance Scammer Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges
An Irvine man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $250,000 from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, entered his plea to one federal count each of wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions, according to the...
In secret testimony, Caruso was grilled about what USC knew about disgraced gynecologist
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s secret USC deposition offers few answers into a long-secret investigation into alleged abuse by Dr. George Tyndall.
Nury Martinez's resignation may quell fury but won't 'deal with Latino anti-Blackness,' experts say
In wake of City Council scandal, we need to recognize the existence of anti-Blackness in communities that aren’t white, one expert told The Times.
California bakery's Han Solo bread sculpture is a star attraction
One House Bakery calls its creation ‘Pan Solo,’ which is a 6-foot replica of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the 1980 ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ film.
LA Council Members to Explore Special Election To Fill Nury Ramirez Seat
Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion today calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
