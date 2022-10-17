Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will open up the 2022-23 college basketball season as the number-one team in the nation. The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 for the upcoming season on Monday, just three weeks before play begins, and the Tar Heels took the top spot beating out Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. UNC returns four of five starters from a team that made it to the national championship game a year ago before falling to Kansas. They have been the favorites in almost every preseason power ranking or prediction going into next season. This is the 10th time...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO