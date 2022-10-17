Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Mike Tomlin Addresses Fight Between Mitch Trubisky, Diontae Johnson
A locker room halftime fight reportedly forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a change.
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch after a halftime exchange.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Tri-City Herald
The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Yardbarker
Steelers vs. Dolphins Storylines: Claypool Trade, Flores Return, Locker Room Fights
The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Tampa Bay packing with a loss and now head to Miami where they'll meet the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football. It's only the beginning of the week, but the storylines are long. From Kenny Pickett starting - if he's cleared - to Chase Claypool trade possibilities and an apparent locker room fight. Plus, Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since being fired.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin not overreacting to upset of Bucs
The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18, on Sunday after entering the contest as a 10-point underdog, but Mike Tomlin knows his team is far from being back. "Where we are is more than one good day, one good plan, one good winning performance in terms of...
How can Brian Flores help the Steelers vs. Miami this week?
He has an active lawsuit against the league and the opponent this week, how will that impact the Steelers and Brian Flores in preparation
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Showed Justin Fields, Bears How to Beat Patriots
Fields, Bears must use Lamar's blueprint to beat Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have a clear formula for offensive success. Run, run, and then run some more. The Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, first in rushing first down percentage, and sixth in yards per rush.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
