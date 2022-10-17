Jake Lacy is a nice guy. During our video interview, he’s polite and thoughtful and affable. These adjectives are also traits shared by a large number of characters he’s played on the big and small screen. But his most recent roles — as a douchey real estate bro in HBO’s The White Lotus and, most recently, a child abductor in Peacock’s new drama series A Friend of the Family — are finally allowing him to break free from that persona and showcase his full range as an actor. His portrayal of Shane Patton in The White Lotus earned him a nomination at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. This month, he’s back on our TV screens as Robert Berchtold in Peacock’s true crime drama series A Friend of the Family. The late Berchtold was a convicted pedophile who, in the 1970s, repeatedly abducted and sexually abused his neighbor’s daughter, Jan Broberg. Broberg’s harrowing true story has previously been told via the popular 2017 Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. This new dramatic retelling from creator Nick Antosca — the mind behind Hulu’s The Act and Candy — brings audiences back to the scene of the crime, a small close-knit community in Pocatello, Idaho, to watch how the story unfolds and to witness Lacy weaponize his charm to transform into Berchtold, aka “B.”

7 DAYS AGO