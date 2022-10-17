Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
Golf Digest
Former PGA Tour pro hilariously bashes Keegan Bradley's tedious putting routine
Keegan Bradley had a huge Sunday, winning the 2022 Zozo Championship to end a four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour. But while no one could track him down on the golf course, the #haterz took some shots at him on Twitter. You see, two things always happen when Keegan...
Jake Lacy Talks Playing Against Type in the Creepy “A Friend of the Family”
Jake Lacy is a nice guy. During our video interview, he’s polite and thoughtful and affable. These adjectives are also traits shared by a large number of characters he’s played on the big and small screen. But his most recent roles — as a douchey real estate bro in HBO’s The White Lotus and, most recently, a child abductor in Peacock’s new drama series A Friend of the Family — are finally allowing him to break free from that persona and showcase his full range as an actor. His portrayal of Shane Patton in The White Lotus earned him a nomination at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. This month, he’s back on our TV screens as Robert Berchtold in Peacock’s true crime drama series A Friend of the Family. The late Berchtold was a convicted pedophile who, in the 1970s, repeatedly abducted and sexually abused his neighbor’s daughter, Jan Broberg. Broberg’s harrowing true story has previously been told via the popular 2017 Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. This new dramatic retelling from creator Nick Antosca — the mind behind Hulu’s The Act and Candy — brings audiences back to the scene of the crime, a small close-knit community in Pocatello, Idaho, to watch how the story unfolds and to witness Lacy weaponize his charm to transform into Berchtold, aka “B.”
Legendary Photographer Denis O’Regan on the Secret to Shooting Rock Stars
Denis O’Regan once found himself having his ear chewed off by Mick Jagger. “He sat next to me on a long flight and talked solidly the whole time about his house on Mustique, about his ex-wife — whom he never referred to by name,” he recalls. “On another occasion I pitched up at David Bowie’s rehearsals, and for the first few days I’d have to go to the gym every morning with him and his bodyguard. It was only in retrospect that I looked on any of these kinds of meetings you have as auditions, but that’s what they were. They were trying to work out if they could put up with me for months on end.”
Golf Digest
PGA Tour set to reveal names of the four new 'elevated' events for 2023
The PGA Tour is expected to outline for its membership Wednesday alterations to the 2023 portion of the current schedule, namely the designation of four additional elevated events, Golf Digest has confirmed. Multiple sources told Golf Digest that the four new elevated tournaments are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage,...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0