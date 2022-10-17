Read full article on original website
freedom
2d ago
He's looking for a fast trip back to his country, hopefully it won't come until he served life in our prison system. After 100 years in our prison we will report his ashes.
Child Fatally Shot at Florida McDonald's: Reports
Tampa police say they found a child fatally shot in the chest late Tuesday.
Click10.com
VIDEO: Florida deputy shot, saved by bulletproof vest
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy who responded to a domestic disturbance was shot but survived because of his bulletproof vest. Two deputies responded to the Polk County home because of a disturbance between the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, and his estranged wife. Batista can be seen approaching...
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested
A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person.
Sheriff lays into 'way out of control' Florida father and son who police say shot 7 times at an innocent woman after they got a Ring doorbell alert: 'What kind of craziness is that?'
"We have a wonderful Stand Your Ground law. That doesn't mean you can go search people out and shoot them," a Florida sheriff said.
‘Why now? Why me?’ Bodycam videos of Florida voter fraud arrests show confusion, distress
Six people were arrested on the morning of Aug. 18 on charges of voting illegally in the 2020 election.
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage girls
click orlando
2 in custody after South Florida vehicle chase possibly linked to Orlando homicide, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody in South Florida after authorities spotted a vehicle possibly connected to a homicide in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued the vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale before the driver crashed into...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Suspect in stolen car leads Florida deputies on wild chase
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a stolen car takes deputies on a wild chase into the woods on the west coast of Florida. The suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, is seen on video driving off the road and into a wooded area. Deputies said he slammed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home through the back door.
Click10.com
Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again
HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
Mob hitman sentenced for escaping custody in Florida
A New York mob hitman was sentenced to additional prison time after escaping from his Orlando halfway house earlier this year.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Polk County deputy's vest protects him after alleged suspect shoots him
DAVENPORT, Fla. - Video released Monday shows the moment an alleged suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing. Authorities...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Father, Son Shoot at Innocent Woman They Thought Was Home Intruder: Sheriff
A central Florida father and his teenage son were arrested over the weekend after deputies said they fired multiple gunshots at a woman who they thought was a home intruder - but was actually an innocent woman. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday morning in the city...
Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Winter Haven man
A 37-year-old man from Lake Wales was arrested nearly two years after authorities said he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday. In the video, police approach Guzman's gray Honda which is...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Florida man stabs K9 before manhunt comes to an end, deputies say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Bradenton was arrested after deputies said he stabbed a K9 after running from deputies in a stolen vehicle and breaking into someone's home. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said Christopher Darlington, 36, was driving a stolen vehicle in the parking...
leesburg-news.com
84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money
An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
FDLE: He shot a man, went to prison and killed him upon release; he's back behind bars
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of 20-year-old Dominique Harris has finally received answers after law enforcement charged a man in connection with his death in 2020. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell announced the arrest of 37-year-old Marlon Burgess.
fox35orlando.com
2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said. No description of the suspects has been released so...
fox35orlando.com
Investigators detail what led to alleged Deltona murder-suicide
Volusia County sheriff's deputies said two children are without parents after their father killed their mother. Investigators said it's not the first time the father was in trouble for alleged abuse of his wife.
