Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday

Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor's home outside of Slidell.

"The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed with a knife," Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.

It happened around 4:00am.

"STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Clarise Court near Slidell in reference to a home invasion."

She says John Holland, who celebrated his 46th birthday Sunday night, allegedly went to a neighbor's home looking for a car to drive.

"When one of the residents opened the door, he forced his way inside, knocking the resident to the floor. While armed with a knife, Holland demanded the keys to one of the victim’s vehicles. The victim repeatedly refused to turn over the keys, and Holland eventually left the residence."

Carboni says deputies found Holland at his nearby home and took him into custody without incident.

"Holland was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for Home Invasion and Attempted Armed Robbery."