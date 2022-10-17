ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTda1_0icGw88g00

Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor's home outside of Slidell.

"The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed with a knife," Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.

It happened around 4:00am.

"STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Clarise Court near Slidell in reference to a home invasion."

She says John Holland, who celebrated his 46th birthday Sunday night, allegedly went to a neighbor's home looking for a car to drive.

"When one of the residents opened the door, he forced his way inside, knocking the resident to the floor. While armed with a knife, Holland demanded the keys to one of the victim’s vehicles. The victim repeatedly refused to turn over the keys, and Holland eventually left the residence."

Carboni says deputies found Holland at his nearby home and took him into custody without incident.

"Holland was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for Home Invasion and Attempted Armed Robbery."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says

A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game

Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy