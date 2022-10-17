Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Democratic strategists respond to conservative Latino swing to GOP: 'They don't like socialists'
Several Democratic strategists told Fox News Digital that rising crime and the party's embrace of the far left have played roles in the Latino community's shift to the GOP.
CNBC
Biden to ask Congress to codify Roe v. Wade abortion rights protections if Democrats keep control
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will push the next U.S. Congress to codify the abortion rights protections outlined in Roe v. Wade if Democrats keep control of the legislature. Biden announced his pledge during a speech Tuesday. Republicans are favored to regain control of the House, while Democrats...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Two-thirds of California voters say Trump should be prosecuted if there’s enough evidence, poll shows
Two-thirds of California voters believe former President Trump should be prosecuted if the government feels there is sufficient evidence of crimes, but far fewer believe he is likely to face charges, according to a new poll. The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found...
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Rubio Calls out Stacey Abrams, but Not Trump, for Denying Election Results
Republican Senator Marco Rubio called Stacey Abrams an election-denier for refusing to concede Georgia's 2018 governor's race, but made no mention of former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that his reelection was stolen. Rubio made the comments about the Democratic hopeful for governor of Georgia on Tuesday night during a...
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms
The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
GOP leads Democrats among likely voters on generic ballot: poll
Republicans are leading Democrats on the generic ballot among likely voters, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey exclusively shared with The Hill. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released on Monday found that if the election for Congress was held today, 53 percent of respondents polled said they were more likely to vote for a Republican than 47 percent who said the same for a Democrat.
msn.com
Obama says 'a lot of voters' got 'complacent' when Roe v. Wade was the law of the land
Former President Barack Obama said on a recent podcast appearance that "a lot of voters" were "complacent" when Roe v. Wade was in place for nearly 50 years, arguing that the Supreme Court remains "reflective of our politics." During a newly-released episode of "Pod Save America," Obama remarked on the...
Prominent Republicans campaign with Herschel Walker despite abortion allegations
Amid reports alleging Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009, prominent Republicans have decided to stick by him on the campaign trail. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters at lowest point since 1994, according to GOP poll
A new poll from a Republican pollster said that Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters has fallen to its lowest level since 1994. WPA Intelligence has worked for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin when he pulled off his shocker victory last year. The firm found that 54 per cent of Latinos planned to vote for Democrats compared to 33 per cent for Republicans, nearly half the margin Democrats had in 2018 during the Blue Wave. The number is Democrats’ lowest advantage since 1994, when the Republican Revolution led by Newt Gingrich swept the GOP into...
Democrats fret over Black and Latino vote
Democrats are publicly and privately growing more concerned about their soft support from Black and Latino men, fearing that any marginal move by voters of color toward the GOP — or low turnout — will be decisive in the midterms. Why it matters: With Republican candidates banking on...
Latinos’ hold on the American swing vote
With midterms right around the corner, Democrats hold less than a 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans among Latino voters, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. And nearly 1 in 4 Latinos are still undecided about how they’ll vote in just a few weeks. These findings confirm Latinos’ collective status as the ultimate American swing vote.
Kansas Democrats delivered a surprise win on abortion rights. November will show whether they can do it again
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is petite, soft-spoken and rarely heard from on the national stage. But on August 2, when Kansans shocked the nation by voting to preserve a right to abortion in the state's constitution, Kelly's statement on the vote read like a new blueprint for Democrats navigating the uncertain politics of the post Roe v. Wade era.
In 2022 midterms, Trump and possible GOP rivals test the waters for 2024 presidential race
Ex-President Donald Trump and Republican rivals like Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence are using the midterm elections to weigh 2024 White House runs.
Flashback: CNN, MSNBC ran with 'Jim Crow' voter suppression claims in Georgia before record turnout
Georgia has seen record-breaking early voting turnout after CNN and MSNBC figures repeatedly claimed a new voting law in the Peach State was Jim Crow 2.0.
Nymag.com
Democrats Fear the Backlash to the End of Roe Is Fading
Up until recently, the trajectory of the midterm elections showed a strong and steady Republican advantage until a decisive moment in June, when the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision abolished the national right to abortion. After that event, which galvanized a pro-choice popular majority in the country and wrong-footed Republicans everywhere, Democrats steadily gained ground. The Republican advantage in the generic congressional ballot (per the RealClearPolitics averages) was cut in half within two weeks of Dobbs coming down, and by early August, Democrats were ahead. Here’s how I described the landscape on August 23:
