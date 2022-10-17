Read full article on original website
Oregon voter guide for next month's election
A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Betsy Johnson: ‘I’m not going to surrender a place I love without one hell of a fight’
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. This spring, Betsy Johnson hobnobbed in a private home in California’s Coachella Valley with some of Oregon’s most famous billionaires. The...
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111
Ballot Measure 111, which requires the state to “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right” is a direct play on Oregonians’ sense of compassion. It’s well targeted considering Oregonians support, both philosophically and financially, health care access to residents regardless of income or citizenship status. Today, about 94% of Oregonians have health care coverage through publicly funded or private plans, one of the highest rates in the nation.
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Christine Drazan is bent on restoring GOP influence in Oregon. She now has her chance
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Christine Drazan had been in the Oregon House of Representatives for less than eight months when she staged her first coup. It was...
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’
Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide” at the top of their online search results – ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide. The website – thanks to paid advertising – is...
One Thing All Three Candidates for Governor Can Agree On: Cleaning House at the Oregon Health Authority
Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates don’t agree on much. So it was surprising to hear a common refrain when we asked them to name the state agency most in need of additional oversight. (We took the beleaguered Employment Department off the table.) All three said the Oregon Health Authority topped their list.
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
Skarlatos continues to outpace Hoyle in fundraising
In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Republican Alek Skarlatos continues to outpace Democrat Val Hoyle in fundraising. Hoyle and Skarlatos are both vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield. Hoyle is a former state lawmaker who was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Her campaign raised...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Oregon 4th: Alek Skarlatos, Val Hoyle in their own words
The race to represent Oregon's 4th District features two well-known candidates, one who became internationally famous in 2015 and the other a familiar presence in state politics for years.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Oregon gun control Measure 114 attracts national attention as one of strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
