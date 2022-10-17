ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Oregon voter guide for next month's election

A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111

Ballot Measure 111, which requires the state to “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right” is a direct play on Oregonians’ sense of compassion. It’s well targeted considering Oregonians support, both philosophically and financially, health care access to residents regardless of income or citizenship status. Today, about 94% of Oregonians have health care coverage through publicly funded or private plans, one of the highest rates in the nation.
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

Skarlatos continues to outpace Hoyle in fundraising

In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Republican Alek Skarlatos continues to outpace Democrat Val Hoyle in fundraising. Hoyle and Skarlatos are both vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield. Hoyle is a former state lawmaker who was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Her campaign raised...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
OREGON STATE

