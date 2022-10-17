Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Pistons: Cade Cunningham’s selflessness and Isaiah Stewart’s confidence
The Detroit Pistons got a storybook ending on opening night thanks to Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart. One possession left. Up one. The franchise player has the ball in his hands. A scenario every fan dreams of. Cade Cunningham drives to the basket, draws two defenders, sees his five man...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job
Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
MLive.com
Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League
Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Yardbarker
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact
The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
2022-23 NBA Prediction: Where Will the Detroit Pistons Finish?
Worst Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 25-57, Lottery Team, 13th Seed in Eastern ConferenceBest Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 39-43, Play-In Team, 10th Seed in Eastern ConferenceMost Realistic Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 30-52, 12th Seed in Eastern Conference. The regular season is finally underway this week for the NBA and...
Winners and losers from the Detroit Pistons 2022 preseason
The Detroit Pistons start their regular season tomorrow and still have some big question marks hanging over the young roster. They didn’t get a win in preseason, which is not the end of the world, but Detroit didn’t look very good doing it, as they turned the ball over a lot and shot poorly from long range.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Shines Bright in NBA Debut Despite Magic Coming Up Short in Detroit
Paolo Banchero recorded 27 points, the most ever by a Magic rookie in their NBA debut, Jalen Suggs, back from his knee injury, scored 21 points, and Franz Wagner had 20, but Orlando came up short in a 113-109 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
FOX Sports
Bogdanovic shines in Detroit debut, helps Pistons beat Magic
DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an impressive NBA debut. Cade Cunningham,...
NBA
Injuries disrupt blueprint, but Pistons eager to get season tipped off
There are more than 20 NBA teams that enter the 2022-23 season with full expectations of emerging as postseason participants. Pretty much every one of them had a firm idea of their starting lineup and 90 percent of their rotation before training camp convened. The Pistons were not one of...
Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season
The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?
The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position
LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Yardbarker
Knicks’ new uptempo offense faces early test in season opener vs Grizzlies
That’s how Tom Thibodeau wanted the New York Knicks to play this season. They showed a glimpse of that in their 3-1 preseason run. Despite missing out on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks still had a solid offseason. They went younger, trading away their veterans to sign 26-year-old...
FanSided
