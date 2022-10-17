Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Elderly driver crashes into medical building in Lake Mary sending 2 to hospital, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police say an elderly driver crashed into a medical building in Lake Mary, leaving a large hole in the wall. According to Lake Mary police, the vehicle struck the building twice. Photos from the scene lists...
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
Troopers stop suspect who led Brevard County deputies on a chase to Orange County on the Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
positivelyosceola.com
Victim identified in St. Cloud Homicide, Osceola deputies continue investigation
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office had identified the man they found dead in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday, October 12. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday. At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in
Witnesses: Shooting victim escaped scene on back of Amazon van, drove to 7-Eleven
COCOA, Fla. — Investigators said a man who was shot managed to escape to safety by climbing onto the back of an Amazon delivery van. The victim was shot in Cocoa Tuesday evening, and witnesses told police the man rode on the back of an Amazon delivery truck away from the scene, WFTV reported.
click orlando
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
click orlando
2 in custody after South Florida vehicle chase possibly linked to Orlando homicide, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody in South Florida after authorities spotted a vehicle possibly connected to a homicide in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued the vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale before the driver crashed into...
WOKV.com
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians near New Haven Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A 25-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. The 25-year-old Palm Bay woman is identified as Rikki Brianna Grace. Police say they responded to the crash scene...
‘I saw the gun and I just panicked’: Winter Haven mom narrowly escapes gunfire outside apartment
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fear has become a part of Gladybel Caudill’s life. “I’m scared. Going to work and coming home, I’m scared, and I don’t like being scared,” she said. “I think about it every day now when I park there in my own home. I have to look around, and I’m paranoid. […]
WESH
Police: 87-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 2, Melbourne police responded to a deadly crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. A motorcycle driving east on Sarno Road struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian, identified as Gerda DiFeo, 87, was...
17-year-old found fatally shot in Lakeland apartment, police say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
