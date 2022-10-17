Donald Judd’s Fire-Ravaged Architecture Office in Marfa Is About to Be Restored

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

After the Marfa Architecture Office associated with iconic minimalist artist Donald Judd caught fire last summer and was largely destroyed , the Judd Foundation has announced they’ll be initiating a project to restore the building, according to Glasstire . Eventually, the foundation hopes that the Office can be used to host local arts programming and temporary exhibitions . This year, a Marfa home purchased by Judd in 1990 also burned to the ground .

