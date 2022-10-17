Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
Dating in San Antonio is causing people to go into debt, survey says
You don't have to spend a lot to impress your date.
San Antonio seems to agree that this is the most puro truck ever
His truck was level when it got towed, one Reddit user said.
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Support the San Antonio Zoo during this debut music festival at the Sunken Garden Theater. Finding Friday kicks off the afternoon and will be followed by the Spin Doctors, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz and the Josh Abbott Band. Guests can purchase food and drinks on-site. Tickets also include a zoo ticket that’s redeemable through the end of the year. Saturday 2-11 p.m. 3875 N. St. Mary’s St.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2
The chain's first standard-format store in the region opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.
Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to continue operations under new ownership
Businessman and UTSA lecturer Jacob Dell will take over the 50-year-old business next month.
East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed
Truth Pizzeria opened in 2020 amid the COVID shutdown with Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler at the helm.
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
KSAT 12
Home sales are down as prices keep climbing in the San Antonio area making it harder for homebuyers
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio is showing signs of slowing down as real estate becomes less affordable amid rising inflation and interest rate hikes. Home sales are down and prices are up in the San Antonio area, according to the latest statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
4 Texas Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
MySanAntonio
5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state
'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.
