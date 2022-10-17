Eliza Isichei: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Arrival

Image Credit: ABC

Eliza Isichei is one of the five women arriving on the Oct. 17 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as part of a new twist on the show.

She was previously a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor.’

Although she didn’t get Clayton’s final rose, she’s hoping for another shot at love on the beach in Mexico.

It’s SPLIT WEEK on the Oct. 17 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which means the men and women are being separated after two rose ceremonies. The women will be moved to another location, with five new women being brought in to form connections and go on dates with the men. One of those women is Eliza Isichei.

Eliza was confirmed as one of the new arrivals on the official Bachelor in Paradise Twitter page. It remains to be seen whether or not any of the men will give up their prior connections to be with Eliza or any of the other new women. Learn more about Eliza with five facts below:

Eliza Isichei on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

1. What Happened To Eliza On ‘The Bachelor’?

Eliza was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. Even though she made it all the way to week 6, Eliza didn’t get much screen time during her time on The Bachelor. She never received a one-on-one date with Clayton, either. Eliza as sent home two weeks before hometown dates.

2. What Is Eliza’s Job?

Eliza works for Cycle, an influencer management and branded content studio in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn. She has been the Creator Partnerships Manager at the company since March 2022. Before that, she worked as a Jr. Partnerships Manager at JUNIQE from April 2020 until March 2022. The company is located in Germany. Her prior positions also included an Account Coordinator at AKQA in Berlin, Germany from Oct. 2019 until March 2020 and a Marketing Assistant and Coordinator at EDSA in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from May 2018 until. Sept. 2019. Before that, she also worked as a reporter at WUFT News in Florida for almost two years.

3. Where Did Eliza Go To College?

Eliza attended Richmond American University in London from 2014 until 2016, where she studied International Journalism. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from the University of Florida in 2018.

4. Did Eliza Live In Germany?

Eliza held two jobs in Berlin and spent most of her childhood traveling back and forth from Germany due to her father’s job. She was born in Berlin. Eliza considers herself “well-traveled” and is looking for someone “cultured and worldly,” as well.

5. Eliza Has Her Own Website

Eliza’s website reveals that she considers herself a “communications specialist.” Her dream is to work in public relations and media and her page boasts the fact that she has experience in all aspects of the industry.