CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
CNET

The Air Fryer I Use Nearly Every Day Is on Sale for $60. You Should Buy One Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Air fryers have forever changed the way that we cook. Living in the South means that the summers are hot, and the last thing that we want to do is heat up our home by using the oven, but we still like home-cooked meals. With an air fryer we can cook a ton of different things, from proteins to veggies, without heating up the house, and the cleanup is a breeze.
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
GOBankingRates

8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October

October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
BoardingArea

12 Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
People

Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now

This Prime Day deal still isn't over Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word. One of the most popular deals we saw at the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that was stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), was on a lightweight cordless vacuum. And as of this writing, The ZokerLife stick vacuum is still an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from...
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
Apartment Therapy

We Just Found the Hottest Deals on Le Creuset (and They’re Not on Amazon)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has plenty of great deals going on today, October 11, and tomorrow, October 12, but if you’re in the market for Le Creuset wares, you’ll find the best deals over at the brand’s site instead of on Amazon. Sale prices on the classic French cookware brand’s site start at just $22 — almost unheard of for the heritage pieces the company makes — and there’s free shipping and a free gift with purchases over $250, so the deals and perks just keep piling up. Below, check out some of the best Le Creuset deals that you won’t find anywhere else.

