‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Catch ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Filming Season 17 Reunion?
This '90 Day Fiancé' mom spots 'Sister Wives' star, Kody Brown filming for TLC in a hotel. Does this mean the 'Sister Wives' cast is filming the tell-all reunion?
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown shades Meri and Robyn in scathing interview one year after Kody split and ditching family
CHRISTINE Brown has revealed that she is still on bad terms with her Sister Wives co-stars Meri and Robyn in a scathing new interview. The TLC star claimed that things are “still the same” between them following her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021. In a new...
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez PDA In Rome After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Files For 2nd Divorce
Jeff Bezos, 58, looked as happy as could be when he recently stepped out with Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire businessman and his 52-year-old girlfriend were walking outside the Colossuem in Rome, Italy as they held hands and smiled at onlookers while wearing stylish outfits. He wore a light blue button-down shirt, dark blue pants, and white sneakers while she wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Plan to Reunite ‘Very Soon’
Don't worry, 'Jaylor' fans. Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale from 'Big Brother 24' will get together again soon after visiting their respective families in Florida and Michigan.
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Talks Veering Away From the Books for ‘Darker’ Season 2 (VIDEO)
Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”
‘Chicago P.D.’ Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White as Chief O’Neal’s Son
If you’ve been counting the days to Yellowstone‘s return and happen to watch Chicago P.D., you’re in luck: You’ll be seeing one of the Paramount Network drama’s stars on there. Jefferson White has been cast as Police Chief O’Neal’s (Michael Gaston) son, Sean, in a...
Will CBS & ABC Say Goodbye to Primetime’s Third Hour?
Ahead of fall premieres, the possibility of NBC eliminating its third hour of primetime programming was introduced, and it seems like ABC and CBS could be the next to follow suit. According to Deadline, Hearst Television chief Jordan Wertleib said, “I expect they will, and I hope they will,” during...
‘A Friend of the Family’: Fact-Checking the New Peacock Drama
If you’re watching Peacock’s new limited series “A Friend of the Family,” you’re undoubtedly doing so in disbelief. Following the lives of the Brobergs, an Idaho family whose eldest daughter, Jan, is twice kidnapped by a family friend, the series is heartbreaking and wild. So wild, in fact, that the real-life Jan Broberg introduces the premiere episode, seemingly in part to dispel claims the story is heavily fictionalized. It’s easy to see why if you’re familiar with the 2017 documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight,” which detailed the same story. “Abducted in Plain Sight” tells the story in a far more matter-of-fact...
Here's Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight
A week and a half into Survivor 43, people are getting comfortable. But this week's episode taught the important lesson that, literally and strategically, you can never be comfortable on Survivor. From the beginning to the end, two castaways were snowed by the rest of their tribe, with one of them getting the axe.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Is Off to a Killer Start
It's Serial Killer Fall.The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York City. American Horror Story: NYC, whose plot aside from location has been kept entirely under wraps, begins with a pile of trash lining a nighttime city street, a common enough sight even in today's New York, and a symbolic gesture hinting at what's in store for the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's improbably successful horror anthology. This is an underworld story, one of death and desire amid the city's castoffs during a particularly punishing period of time.Wednesday's premiere was two episodes long,...
