NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Look: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Message Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys are teasing fans with their latest post about star quarterback Dak Prescott. After missing the last five games with a broken thumb, it certainly seems like he'll be back this weekend. Earlier today, the Cowboys announced Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field. But...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?
Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:. Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe. While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club
Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
iheart.com
Cowboys Host Lions In Week Seven
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back this weekend as they return home. Dallas hosts the Lions on Sunday morning at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys dropped to 4-and-2 after losing to the Eagles in Week Six. Quarterback Dak Prescott was cleared by the medical staff to practice on Tuesday and is expected to join his teammates today. Prescott said he plans to play against Philadelphia after missing the past five games with a right thumb injury. His official status is yet to be determined.
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Plan: ‘Mock Game,’ ‘Full’ Practice, ’1st-Team Reps,’ Then Cowboys QB Gets ‘Trap’ vs. Lions?
The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At least, that's according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones. “That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Tri-City Herald
Minnesota Vikings Bye Week Awards: MVPs, Top Rookie, Most Improved, and More
The Vikings are off this week, getting some well-deserved rest after a surprising 5-1 start under new coach Kevin O'Connell. The players get to spend some time with their families, but the coaching staff will be doing plenty of self-scouting as they try to identify what needs to improve for this team to continue winning games.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers ‘Stay Patient’ With CB J.C. Jackson, Will Keep Starting Role After Benching
COSTA MESA – J.C. Jackson, the Chargers' marquee free agent signing this offseason, has played in four of the team's first six games to open up the year. But in seeing Jackson at first glance with his new club, the results haven’t been on par with the contract the team handed him back in March when they reached a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Tri-City Herald
Rebuilt Secondary Helping Lead Eagles’ Charge to Top of NFC East
PHILADELPHIA – The year the Eagles won the Super Bowl, they forced 35 turnovers. Of those, 19 were interceptions. In the four years since 2017, they forced 72. That may sound like a lot, but it was actually the fourth-fewest in the league over that span, ahead of only the Lions (63), Raiders (62), and Jaguars (62).
Tri-City Herald
This--the lateral speed, Rashaad Penny out again--is why Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker
The moment Kenneth Walker truly arrived as the Seahawks’ lead back, as the guy they drafted so highly this spring?. It was the moment he bounced an inside run into an improvisational score, then showed his Michigan State swagger. Ninety seconds into the fourth quarter Sunday a game Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
