Valdosta, GA

wfxl.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man in Valdosta

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Officer say, a vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of North Lee Street, a little after 10 a.m. Monday noticed the driver nor the passenger had seatbelts on. During the traffic stop the passenger, later identified...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect sought after Homerville shooting

Homerville police need the public's help to locate a man wanted for a shooting. Police say that Andrew Hutchinson is wanted for the shooting incident that occurred on Beale Street on October 9 around 4 a.m. Hutchinson has multiple warrants secured for his arrest. Anyone with information about Hutchinson's whereabouts...
HOMERVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta front yard fire leads to drug arrest

VALDOSTA – An illegal fire in a front yard lead Valdosta police to a 19-year-old carrying drugs and a handgun. Arrested: Calvin Tyrese McFadden, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:22 am., while on patrol in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
CAIRO, GA
WJCL

91-year-old stabbed while walking her dog used self-defense training to fight off attack

BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights pioneer who was stabbed in Boston last week explained how she survived the attack before she was released from the hospital Tuesday. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a METCO founder, was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road while she was walking her dog one week ago.
BOSTON, MA
valdostatoday.com

First responders to have Breakfast with the Community

VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will host a Breakfast with the Community event to honor our first responders on Oct. 28, 2022. Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders. The event will be on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta

Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm. Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

A new EMS Instructor for Lowndes County Fire Rescue

Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. According to the Lowndes County Board of Commission, Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in instructional techniques, lesson plan creation, and classroom management to meet the requirements for his license.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested for drugs, during a traffic violation in Valdosta

One man is in custody following a traffic stop in Valdosta Friday night. On Friday a little after 8 p.m. a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle make and improper turn in front of her onto the 1800 block of North Lee Street. Prior to initiating a traffic stop, the...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County awarded grant funds for the CDBG-CV

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) presented the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and Second Harvest of South Georgia with a check for the CDBG-CV grant awarded for the development of a new food bank headquarters. The check presentation will took place Tuesday, 4 p.m. at the Second Harvest...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
CAIRO, GA

