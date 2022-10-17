GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.

