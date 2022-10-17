Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man in Valdosta
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Officer say, a vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of North Lee Street, a little after 10 a.m. Monday noticed the driver nor the passenger had seatbelts on. During the traffic stop the passenger, later identified...
wfxl.com
Suspect sought after Homerville shooting
Homerville police need the public's help to locate a man wanted for a shooting. Police say that Andrew Hutchinson is wanted for the shooting incident that occurred on Beale Street on October 9 around 4 a.m. Hutchinson has multiple warrants secured for his arrest. Anyone with information about Hutchinson's whereabouts...
douglasnow.com
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges for North Madison park armed robbery suspect
A motion for the charges indicted on De’Myjae Manley, a suspect in an armed robbery and assault that occurred on North Madison Park Avenue, was recently denied in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Manley is one of three suspects charged in the incident, with the other cases also pending.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta front yard fire leads to drug arrest
VALDOSTA – An illegal fire in a front yard lead Valdosta police to a 19-year-old carrying drugs and a handgun. Arrested: Calvin Tyrese McFadden, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:22 am., while on patrol in the 400 block of...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday. There are still markings on...
WCTV
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
WJCL
91-year-old stabbed while walking her dog used self-defense training to fight off attack
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights pioneer who was stabbed in Boston last week explained how she survived the attack before she was released from the hospital Tuesday. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a METCO founder, was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road while she was walking her dog one week ago.
valdostatoday.com
First responders to have Breakfast with the Community
VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will host a Breakfast with the Community event to honor our first responders on Oct. 28, 2022. Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders. The event will be on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.
wfxl.com
Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta
Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm. Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block...
WALB 10
‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
wfxl.com
A new EMS Instructor for Lowndes County Fire Rescue
Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. According to the Lowndes County Board of Commission, Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in instructional techniques, lesson plan creation, and classroom management to meet the requirements for his license.
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
wfxl.com
Man arrested for drugs, during a traffic violation in Valdosta
One man is in custody following a traffic stop in Valdosta Friday night. On Friday a little after 8 p.m. a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle make and improper turn in front of her onto the 1800 block of North Lee Street. Prior to initiating a traffic stop, the...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County awarded grant funds for the CDBG-CV
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) presented the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and Second Harvest of South Georgia with a check for the CDBG-CV grant awarded for the development of a new food bank headquarters. The check presentation will took place Tuesday, 4 p.m. at the Second Harvest...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating through October
Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick-or-treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats. “Animal enrichment of toys and treats is always a welcome distraction from the everyday life of pets at the...
WALB 10
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.
