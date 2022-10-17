Netflix defends 'The Crown' after former prime minister describes Season 5 scenes as 'barrel-load of nonsense'

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk, father of 10, reveals whether more babies are ‘looming’
Elon Musk joked about his big family in a Friday interview with the Financial Times, saying that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.”. The 51-year-old, however, called himself an “autumn chicken,” clarifying that he isn’t opposed to welcoming more children down the line.
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Catholic college men in creepy mass catcalling ritual: 'Whores, come out of your burrows like rabbits'
The video showed more than 100 students from Elías Ahuja college in Madrid pulling up their blinds en masse and howling at all-female dorms.
Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew her 'dear friend' in jailhouse interview, further undermining his claims they weren't close
Ghislaine Maxwell spoke about her "dear friend" Prince Andrew in a jailhouse interview with the Mail on Sunday. In legal documents, Andrew's lawyers previously insisted the pair are not close. Several reports cast doubt on this, suggesting that the pair may have even dated in the past.
Albany Herald
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Talks Veering Away From the Books for ‘Darker’ Season 2 (VIDEO)
Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”
Albany Herald
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video. But a long-running legal battle over who can...
Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes Are Being Yanked From eBay After Netflix Series Drives Up Interest
If you watched Netflix‘s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and walked away thinking, “I have the perfect Halloween costume,” we’ve got news for you: no, you don’t. The show, which is apparently driving up Jeffrey Dahmer costume sales, has prompted eBay to ban such items from its site following the popularity of the Ryan Murphy series.
Fact check: No, the media didn't report the same boy died of COVID-19 in three different countries
The claim: Articles reported that the same boy died of COVID-19 in three different countries. Social media users are claiming a variety of news outlets repurposed a young child's death, supposedly reporting that the same boy had died in three different locations. An Oct. 17 Instagram post features what appears...
