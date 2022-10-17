ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On display at the White Mountain Library is a collection of fiber arts by four Sweetwater County artists now through the month of October. Deon Quitberg has been involved with the arts in Wyoming and areas of Utah with media of watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, and sculpture. She has also served on the Sweetwater county Library Exhibits committee for about thirty years helping find artists, organizing group shows as well as participating as an artist. Fiber art is a new art medium for her. Deon’s pieces are a combination of weaving and felting using the wool both in its natural state as well as spun.

