“Fiber Arts” opens at White Mountain Library
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On display at the White Mountain Library is a collection of fiber arts by four Sweetwater County artists now through the month of October. Deon Quitberg has been involved with the arts in Wyoming and areas of Utah with media of watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, and sculpture. She has also served on the Sweetwater county Library Exhibits committee for about thirty years helping find artists, organizing group shows as well as participating as an artist. Fiber art is a new art medium for her. Deon’s pieces are a combination of weaving and felting using the wool both in its natural state as well as spun.
Call for artists for two library exhibits
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Two opportunities to display your creative work as part of group exhibits are available in the Sweetwater County Library System. The Small Works Art Show at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs will be opening from November 10 through December 30. The Sweetwater Photography Open Exhibit is scheduled for December and January at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Both of these annual events give artists an opportunity to share their recent work in a public setting.
Day of the Dead event held by the Actor’s Mission
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Actors’ Mission is well known in the community for putting on great entertainment with their plays and gala events. This year is no exception: in celebration of their 20 years in existence, they are celebrating with a Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, gala event on Saturday, October 29, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom.
Rock Springs Women’s Club – A look at the 100 year history
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 22, 2022, from 1 -4 p.m. the Rock Springs Women’s Club will be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of its founding. Before the celebration, a flag ceremony will take place at the American Legion then move to the Rock Springs Historical Museum where light refreshments will be served, and items from the club’s history will be displayed.
Lorenzo “Ren” Romero (February 15, 1938 – October 13, 2022)
Lorenzo “Ren” Romero, 84, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Romero died in Rock Springs following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a graveside service, Military Honors, and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. October 24, 2022, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, Wyoming.
John Paul Demshar, O.D. (August 29, 1948 to September 22, 2022)
John Paul Demshar, 74, known by many as “Dr. John” or “Dr. D,” passed away peacefully on the morning of September 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. His passing was associated with a rare form of cancer, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, which has been associated with exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie; three children, Jeanie, Jonathan (Edna), and Austin (Sarah); three grandchildren, Bryce, Murphy, and Ira; siblings Jim (Vicky) and Joe (Deena); the family cat, Romeo; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
GR Washington Elementary Principal recognized at the national level
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Elementary in Green River makes headlines again this fall, but this time for the prestigious award their Principal Anna Marie Covey won. Mrs. Covey was notified in January that she had won the National Distinguished Principal for the State of Wyoming. The application process and nomination were supported by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle Schools. Mrs. Covey traveled to Washington D.C. in October to be recognized among other principals who had won the same award throughout the nation.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 19 – October 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 20, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
RS City Council Meeting heats up during discussion of Public hearing regarding massage establishment ordinance
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular session of Rock Springs City Council at City Hall tonight, the initial reading of 2 proposed ordinances aimed at tackling a human trafficking issue within the community. Human trafficking became a topic of discussion following a presentation by Uprising, an anti-trafficking organization out of Sheridan Wy, and Seargent Hall of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office. The presentation took place during the September 20 council meeting with the goal of urging city officials to create an ordinance allowing law enforcement to further investigate massage establishments where illegal sex acts are being committed under the guise of legal massage.
