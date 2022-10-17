ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian recovering from serious crash in Warrington Township

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for information in a serious pedestrian crash. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 a.m. A 66-year-old man was hit by a car on Street Road, near Taylor Avenue, police said. He suffered a serious head wound and was unconscious when officers arrived.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Worker rescued after collapsing on roof at Pottstown construction site

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A worker was rescued from the rooftop at a construction site in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at The Hill School in Pottstown. Workers told firefighters the man was talking, then suddenly lost consciousness. First responders gave the man CPR, but they couldn't use the fire...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Lackawanna County crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman killed in Pittston Township crash

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School

A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities. Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Downed tree causes power outage in Allentown neighborhood

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several hundred people in part of Allentown were without power Wednesday morning. A tree falling on a power line caused the outage in the neighborhood off W. Emaus Avenue, near I-78, said a PPL spokesperson. More than 400 customers were in the dark, the PPL outage map...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Non-specific threat' prompts lockdowns at Tamaqua area schools

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County are clearing up a misunderstanding about schools in the Tamaqua area. An alert from a post-secondary school seems to have caused a panic, and may have given the impression that a serious incident was taking place, county officials said. However that is not...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

TRUCKSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive returns Nov. 11

The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is right around the corner. Donate new or gently used coats to the PPL Center on Friday, Nov. 11. That's Veteran's Day, so we're doing a special edition of the Coat Drive, with some coats benefitting local homeless veterans. We'll be collecting...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marion Street apartment fire leaves building uninhabitable

READING, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment in Reading left the entire building uninhabitable. Flames broke out in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the fire started in a first-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. Police investigating possible attempted child abduction at Walmart

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at a Walmart last weekend. A man was allegedly seen tugging and pulling on a toddler in attempt to remove the child from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping close by at the store at Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, according to a news release from Bethlehem Township Police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

