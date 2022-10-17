Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween eventRickyOrlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WESH
Video shows Orange County deputy arrested for DUI slumped over at wheel
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have released body cam video showing the moment St. Cloud police arrested an Orange County deputy fordriving under the influence. The video shows St. Cloud police officers finding Deputy John Guzman unconscious behind the wheel. According to the police report, the car was on...
WESH
Police: Suspect shot man inside Orlando apartment near woman, infant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are searching for a person who they said shot into an apartment Tuesday night with a man, woman and infant inside. One man was shot and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
WESH
Couple stabbed to death in Deltona while children were home, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff to hold update at noon. WESH 2 will stream above. A man and woman from Deltona were stabbed to death Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County sheriff's office. Deputies were called to a home at 2742 Gramercy Dr.,...
WESH
73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
WESH
Man jumps into Amazon truck after being shot in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — The story of a shooting ended at a 7-Eleven on Clearlake Road in Cocoa with an Amazon truck at a gas pump. Brevard County sheriff’s investigators got a call from the store just after 2 p.m. Tuesday that someone had been shot, and another call came in saying an Amazon truck had been stolen.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
Police: 87-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 2, Melbourne police responded to a deadly crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. A motorcycle driving east on Sarno Road struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian, identified as Gerda DiFeo, 87, was...
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
WESH
Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
WESH
Sanford pizza shop owner donates pies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County restaurant owner is offering up his expertise and volunteering his time to cook pizzas for those most impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. The Sanford Pizza Company building, located right on the Riverwalk in downtown Sanford, remains surrounded by water. But that...
WESH
Officials: Power restored in Sanford after Hurricane Ian brings flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Monroe's floodwaters are slowly receding, but still causing issues. The closer to the lake, the more significant the issues. Marina Isle in Sanford finally has its power back on. Sarah Buchanan manages St. Johns River Steak and Seafood. "Now we can get back to...
WESH
Florida farmers may have lost $1.5B from Hurricane Ian, study shows
Inflation has families across Florida and the U.S. paying more for everything from gas to groceries. Now, farmers say the cost of food could go up thanks to Hurricane Ian. "So these are oranges that fell on the ground. And this is directly from the hurricane," Ed White, one of the owners of Red Hill Groves in Sanford, said. "Would we want that in the tree? Yeah, yeah. But it's on the ground."
WESH
Residents in Kissimmee neighborhood using portable toilets as water system inspections are underway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been about three weeks since Hurricane Ian came through Central Florida, and the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood is still under a mandatory evacuation notice. The entrance of the neighborhood is still taped off, but some residents have found their way back in, and...
WESH
Seminole County continues to combat flooding, inundated wells and mosquitoes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Monday. Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health in Seminole health officer Donna Walsh and Seminole County Watershed Management Division manager Shannon Wetzel were in attendance.
WESH
Drivers say gas from Orlando gas station caused car problems
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six customers of an Orlando gas station say contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. The Florida Department of Agriculture has since ordered the gas station to stop selling gas. Greg Schebel is grateful his beloved pickup truck is running OK. He said...
WESH
Brevard County suffers $14M in damages from Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Compared to its neighboring counties, the damage from Ian in Brevard County was light. But that damage was peppered across a wide area throughout the county ranging from flooding to high wind damage. The most severe was in the north of the county. “We did...
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
Comments / 0