Inflation has families across Florida and the U.S. paying more for everything from gas to groceries. Now, farmers say the cost of food could go up thanks to Hurricane Ian. "So these are oranges that fell on the ground. And this is directly from the hurricane," Ed White, one of the owners of Red Hill Groves in Sanford, said. "Would we want that in the tree? Yeah, yeah. But it's on the ground."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO