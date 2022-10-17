ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

WESH

Police: Suspect shot man inside Orlando apartment near woman, infant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are searching for a person who they said shot into an apartment Tuesday night with a man, woman and infant inside. One man was shot and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
WESH

Man jumps into Amazon truck after being shot in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — The story of a shooting ended at a 7-Eleven on Clearlake Road in Cocoa with an Amazon truck at a gas pump. Brevard County sheriff’s investigators got a call from the store just after 2 p.m. Tuesday that someone had been shot, and another call came in saying an Amazon truck had been stolen.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns

STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Florida farmers may have lost $1.5B from Hurricane Ian, study shows

Inflation has families across Florida and the U.S. paying more for everything from gas to groceries. Now, farmers say the cost of food could go up thanks to Hurricane Ian. "So these are oranges that fell on the ground. And this is directly from the hurricane," Ed White, one of the owners of Red Hill Groves in Sanford, said. "Would we want that in the tree? Yeah, yeah. But it's on the ground."
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Drivers say gas from Orlando gas station caused car problems

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six customers of an Orlando gas station say contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. The Florida Department of Agriculture has since ordered the gas station to stop selling gas. Greg Schebel is grateful his beloved pickup truck is running OK. He said...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard County suffers $14M in damages from Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Compared to its neighboring counties, the damage from Ian in Brevard County was light. But that damage was peppered across a wide area throughout the county ranging from flooding to high wind damage. The most severe was in the north of the county. “We did...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

