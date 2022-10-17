Read full article on original website
Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, for Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr who passed away on Thursday, October 13 at his home. Ron was born October 2, 1941 in...
Margaret F. (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
Janice Lynn Watson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Lynn Watson, 73 of South Euclid, formerly of Austintown, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. Janice was born August 8, 1949 in Youngstown, the oldest of four children born to the late William Derral and Marion Ruth (Price) Clarke. She graduated from Austintown...
Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky. Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a...
Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
Emma Jane Noel, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab. She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle. She...
Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, 82 of Canfield,who was lovingly devoted to the Catholic faith, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown. Rosaria was born December 14, 1939 in Sulmona, Italy , a daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna...
Gertrude Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after...
Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
Marilyn I. Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. Campbell, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrell M. and Marian I. Patterson Snyder. She was employed as a nurses aide at Trumbull Memorial...
Albert R. “Al” Casanta, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it. Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a...
Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
Dorothy A. Palumbo, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Palumbo, 90, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, with her family by her side, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton. Dorothy was born on May 25, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Barbara Chrnko. She was a...
William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and the late Pearl (Snyder) Ware. Bill was...
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, 91 of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on August 25, 1931 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, a son of Stephen Paul and Helen (Krolik) Saluga. Steve was a 1951 graduate of...
Peggy Lee Odem, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lee Odem, 71, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, after battling complications from a bone marrow transplant in October 2021. She was born September 1, 1951, in Sharon and was one of six children. She was...
