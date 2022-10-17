ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lima, OH

27 First News

Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, for Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr who passed away on Thursday, October 13 at his home. Ron was born October 2, 1941 in...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Margaret F. (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Janice Lynn Watson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Lynn Watson, 73 of South Euclid, formerly of Austintown, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. Janice was born August 8, 1949 in Youngstown, the oldest of four children born to the late William Derral and Marion Ruth (Price) Clarke. She graduated from Austintown...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky. Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
27 First News

Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Emma Jane Noel, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab. She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle. She...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, 82 of Canfield,who was lovingly devoted to the Catholic faith, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown. Rosaria was born December 14, 1939 in Sulmona, Italy , a daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Gertrude Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Marilyn I. Campbell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. Campbell, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrell M. and Marian I. Patterson Snyder. She was employed as a nurses aide at Trumbull Memorial...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Albert R. “Al” Casanta, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it. Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Dorothy A. Palumbo, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Palumbo, 90, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, with her family by her side, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton. Dorothy was born on May 25, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Barbara Chrnko. She was a...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and the late Pearl (Snyder) Ware. Bill was...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, 91 of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on August 25, 1931 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, a son of Stephen Paul and Helen (Krolik) Saluga. Steve was a 1951 graduate of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Peggy Lee Odem, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lee Odem, 71, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, after battling complications from a bone marrow transplant in October 2021. She was born September 1, 1951, in Sharon and was one of six children. She was...
HERMITAGE, PA

