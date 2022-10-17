ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot

Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 8

OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk beat Ankeny Centennial, 42-16, with Iowa's Kirk and Brian Ferentz on hand for the game. Southeast Polk had 260 rushing yards as a team. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli picked up a 21-19 win over East Central. Lauck had three tackles, including one tackle for a loss in the win.
Video appears to show Alabama WR striking Vols fan; Nick Saban responds

A new video appears to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman moments after Saturday's loss at Tennessee. In the chaos following the game, as scores of Tennessee fans stormed the field, Burton was walking off towards the Alabama locker room. And as the video appears to reveal,...
Iowa football alum Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived by Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears waived former Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, they announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette was in his first season with Chicago and played in the team's first six games, but made key mistakes in the last two losses. For the season, Smith-Marsette has made one reception for 15 yards on four targets to go along with one rush for a loss of one yard.
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West

The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?

No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black coming off of their bye week (1-4) and ready to get back in the win column. McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Ravens Have Major Reinforcements Potentially On The Way

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting back several key players for the stretch run to the playoffs. The return of these players might preclude GM Eric DeCosta from making a deal at the trade deadline. The Ravens now have four players cleared to practice and are...
Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
