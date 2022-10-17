Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot
Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
How To Watch: No. 16 Penn State football’s White Out game vs. Minnesota
No. 16 Penn State plays host to unranked Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) sustained a humbling 41-17 loss at Michigan last Saturday....
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 8
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk beat Ankeny Centennial, 42-16, with Iowa's Kirk and Brian Ferentz on hand for the game. Southeast Polk had 260 rushing yards as a team. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli picked up a 21-19 win over East Central. Lauck had three tackles, including one tackle for a loss in the win.
Tri-City Herald
Video appears to show Alabama WR striking Vols fan; Nick Saban responds
A new video appears to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman moments after Saturday's loss at Tennessee. In the chaos following the game, as scores of Tennessee fans stormed the field, Burton was walking off towards the Alabama locker room. And as the video appears to reveal,...
You Voted: Best linebacker in high school football is...?
We came up with our list of the top linebackers among the city/area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek. Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll. After all the votes were in, you have given...
Tri-City Herald
Street cred soaring: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is NFC defensive player of the week
Tariq Woolen entered this debut season fully expecting opponents to target him specifically. Six games in, he’s proving that’s a poor idea. Woolen’s reputation and play have his reputation soaring around the NFL. He’s becoming known for some of the best performances in the league by any defensive player, for any team.
247Sports
Iowa football alum Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived by Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears waived former Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, they announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette was in his first season with Chicago and played in the team's first six games, but made key mistakes in the last two losses. For the season, Smith-Marsette has made one reception for 15 yards on four targets to go along with one rush for a loss of one yard.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
FOX Sports
Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West
The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Plan: ‘Mock Game,’ ‘Full’ Practice, ’1st-Team Reps,’ Then Cowboys QB Gets ‘Trap’ vs. Lions?
The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At least, that's according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones. “That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late...
Tri-City Herald
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black coming off of their bye week (1-4) and ready to get back in the win column. McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Have Major Reinforcements Potentially On The Way
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting back several key players for the stretch run to the playoffs. The return of these players might preclude GM Eric DeCosta from making a deal at the trade deadline. The Ravens now have four players cleared to practice and are...
Tri-City Herald
Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
Comments / 0