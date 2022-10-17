Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
KIMT
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
KIMT
Family Service Rochester Phone Outage
Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
$16,000 in Cords Stolen from Stewartville Area Construction Site
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of over $16,000 worth of electrical cords from a construction site west of Stewartville. Captain James Schueller said deputies were called to the site in the 2,000 block of County Rd. 6 Southwest twice in...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for setting fires during George Floyd riots in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced to setting fire to a school and two stores during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Jose Angel Felan Jr. was accused of setting fire to the to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled Minnesota after those fires. Court documents state the two drove to Texas, where Felan had family, and ultimately crossed the border into Mexico.
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
mprnews.org
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
Charges Filed in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred back in June. The criminal complaint filed Friday accuses 24-year-old Clariza Taylor-Colon of entering a residence through a bathroom window then ransacking the home on June 29 while the homeowners were away. The charges say Taylor-Colon also stole a 55 inch TV that she then pawned that same day.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
KIMT
Fire heavily damages Rochester garage Monday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in Rochester. Multiple engines were sent to the 800 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 am and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a detached garage and heavy smoking filling the neighborhood. Initially, the homeowner could not...
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving
Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
KIMT
Accidental shooting injures 70-year-old man in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 70-year-old man was injured Monday night during an accidental shooting. First responders were called at 9:16 p.m. for a medical call to the 5000 block of 80th Ave. SE in Salem Township and found a man with an entry and exit wound in his leg.
Comments / 0