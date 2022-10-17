ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Norristown Times Herald

LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2

The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Camden Chat

Wednesday MLB postseason open thread

Welp. After the Yankees won yesterday’s decisive Game 5 of a rain-disrupted Division Series against the Guardians, the ALCS is set, and...it’s not ideal. Yankees vs. Astros may be the least desirable ALCS that could have resulted from the six-team AL postseason field (only Yankees vs. Blue Jays might have been worse). It’s the third time since 2017 that New York and Houston have squared off in the Championship Series.

