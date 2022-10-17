The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO