Read full article on original website
Related
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Watch: Kyle Schwarber Destroys a Baseball as He Adds to Phillies Lead
Philadelphia Phillies slugger and 2022 Hank Aaron Award nominee crushed a home run to give the team a 2-0 lead.
Norristown Times Herald
LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2
The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
Padres Seek to Even Championship Series Against Phillies
The San Diego Padres will attempt to even the National League Championship Series at one game apiece Wednesday at Petco Park with history against them as they seek to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres were held to one hit in Tuesday’s 2-0...
Camden Chat
Wednesday MLB postseason open thread
Welp. After the Yankees won yesterday’s decisive Game 5 of a rain-disrupted Division Series against the Guardians, the ALCS is set, and...it’s not ideal. Yankees vs. Astros may be the least desirable ALCS that could have resulted from the six-team AL postseason field (only Yankees vs. Blue Jays might have been worse). It’s the third time since 2017 that New York and Houston have squared off in the Championship Series.
iheart.com
Blake Snell And Bob Melvin On Padres "Big" 8-5 Comeback Win Over Phillies
The NLCS is all tied up thanks to a monster five-run inning by the Padres. Blake Snell and manager Bob Melvin discussed an important comeback win before they hit the road to Philly, the Padres offense and some big contributions from the middle of the order. What a playoff it's...
Watch: Bryce Harper Homers for Phillies First Run of NLCS
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper launched a home run for the first run in the NLCS.
Comments / 0