BBC
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United does not want his season disrupted by players' contract talks
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not want his season disrupted by contract talks, even though 12 members of his squad could leave for free next summer. Key players like David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo have options to extend those deals by an additional year. Ten...
BBC
Newcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
BBC
FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month. The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division. Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
Ronaldo’s walkout marks final curtain on his waning power at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest walkout on Manchester United marked two significant ends. The final curtain on supporters’ unconditional love for a pouting superstar who as an unused replacement could not stomach sticking around to celebrate a scintillating win over Tottenham. It is also the death knell of this 37-year-old superstar being a relevance – to Erik ten Hag and the United side he seeks to build.
SB Nation
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
BBC
Cost of living crisis: 'Biggest threat to non-league football since WW2'
The cost of living crisis poses the biggest threat to non-league football since World War Two, one of dozens of clubs spoken to by the BBC has said. Teams across the lower tiers of the football pyramid fear the combination of dwindling attendances and higher energy prices could seal their fate.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Physio says friends competing for jobs
A physio who worked for Worcester Warriors and Wasps says ex-employees from both are competing for jobs after the rugby clubs entered administration. The clubs have made players and staff redundant after Wasps on Monday shared Worcester's fate of weeks before. Izzy Greaves, a soft tissue therapist for Warriors' first...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Reform of English football ‘delayed by politics’, says Tracey Crouch
A white paper on the proposals of the fan-led review, authored by Crouch, is still to materialise, with Liz Truss reported to have considered putting plans to reform the game on hold
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
BBC
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Chelsea want to sign Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka in the coming months.
ESPN
Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second-tier Darmstadt
Borussia Monchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
Report: 'No Boundaries'- Manchester City Could Finance Kylian Mbappe Move
Manchester City would face no 'financial boundaries' if they launched a bid for wantaway PSG star Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
