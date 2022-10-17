ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts make practice squad roster move

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Vyncent Smith to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad, the team announced Monday. Wydermyer was a top tight end prospect early in the 2022 NFL draft process but wound up going undrafted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
JC Post

Chiefs fall to the Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Loss to Bills 'Really Stings' Says Chiefs' Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
KANSAS CITY, MO

