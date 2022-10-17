Read full article on original website
Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the entire NFL and after Sunday's week 5 game blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's probably true. In fact, the AFC has not looked as impressive as we thought it would back in August. The AFC West has been a...
Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer suffered a rib injury in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was cleared to play in Week 6, but curiously, he wasn’t cleared to fly with the team. Poyer did play in the Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His team...
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs are coming...
The executive vice president of football operations had been with the team since 2019.
The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Vyncent Smith to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad, the team announced Monday. Wydermyer was a top tight end prospect early in the 2022 NFL draft process but wound up going undrafted...
The Buffalo Bills are entering their bye week with a 5-1 record and in good standings atop the AFC, thanks to a big win in Sunday’s rematch with a familiar foe in the Kansas City Chiefs. With 64 seconds left on the game clock in the fourth quarter, Bills...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Jordan Poyer made the drive from Buffalo to Kansas City (and back again) to participate in the Bills' 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
