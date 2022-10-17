Column: In the hands of politicians, redistricting can be poisonous. The cure is an independent commission

Read full article on original website
Who is Danny Bakewell, the Black L.A. power broker named in the Nury Martinez audio?
Danny Bakewell, a publisher, real estate developer and Black community leader, is mentioned in the Nury Martinez tape that’s rocked City Hall. But how?
Two outsider candidates vie to become L.A. city attorney
Faisal Gill and Hydee Feldstein Soto, both vying to replace City Atty. Mike Feuer, know L.A. needs help but differ vastly in how they’d change it.
In secret testimony, Caruso was grilled about what USC knew about disgraced gynecologist
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s secret USC deposition offers few answers into a long-secret investigation into alleged abuse by Dr. George Tyndall.
LA Council Members to Explore Special Election To Fill Nury Ramirez Seat
Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion today calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
Nury Martinez's resignation may quell fury but won't 'deal with Latino anti-Blackness,' experts say
In wake of City Council scandal, we need to recognize the existence of anti-Blackness in communities that aren’t white, one expert told The Times.
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented...
California bakery's Han Solo bread sculpture is a star attraction
One House Bakery calls its creation ‘Pan Solo,’ which is a 6-foot replica of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the 1980 ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ film.
Irvine romance scammer who claimed to be Navy SEAL took up to $1.5 million
Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, federal authorities said.
Someone tried to blow up an ATM in Palmdale. It didn't work
An explosion early Sunday in Palmdale damaged an ATM and blew out windows of several nearby shops. No money was taken from the ATM, authorities say.
Man Accused of Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction today, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
