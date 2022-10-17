Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Bradford’s Jake Franz Shoots 72 In PIAA States Day 1
Bradford High Junior and D9 Golf Champion Jake Franz turned in a round of 79 yesterday at the PIAA boys golf state championships at State College. Yesterday marked the first of two rounds each of the 72 attending players will complete. Franz’s mark puts him in 44th place entering today’s second leg at the Penn State White Course, and the junior is first among all District 9 golfers.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: James Franklin Exposed
Smashed, bullied, molly-woped, beat down, dog walked, boat raced. That’s how you can describe what happened to Penn State at Michigan Stadium Saturday. How can a team that recruits at the same level as their opponent get outgained 563-268 in yardage, 28-10 in first downs and lose the time of possession 41:56-18:04?
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
wesb.com
Obituary: Elmer DeLucia (1923-2022)
Elmer F. DeLucia, 99, of Scranton, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Gino Merli Veteran’s Center, Scranton. He was born on August 5, 1923 in Bradford, a son of the late Dominc and Jennie Frasca DeLucia. He was a 1943 graduate of the...
wesb.com
Golubock Finalists Named
(The following is the text of a press release by the Bradford Area Alliance.) Four top finalists in the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition will be competing on Thursday, October 20th for a total of $25,000 in prize money. The Bradford Area Alliance is championing the 3rd annual business competition to seed and support the formation of new startups and new ventures of existing businesses. This competition is part of an overall strategy by the Bradford Area Alliance in economic gardening, an entrepreneurial approach to economic development that seeks to grow the local economy from within.
Closing reveals sale price, buyer of Cole Beasley's Orchard Park home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially closed on the deal to sell his Orchard Park house, selling it for 16.3% more than what he paid for it three years ago. According to Oct. 17 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Kenneth...
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
wesb.com
Drought Watch Ends in McKean, Continues in Potter
McKean County is no longer under a drought watch. The State Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including McKean. The recent rainfall levels are among the factors leading to the decision.
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner assisted with the investigation. It was considered to be a suspicious situation.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
wrfalp.com
Georgia Woman Guilty in Fatal I-86 Crash
A Brunswick, Georgia woman has been found guilty for causing a fatal car crash on I-86 in the town of North Harmony in July 2021. 51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion, Cattaraugus County died in that crash. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 33-year old Heather Capell was...
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
wesb.com
Gas Prices Up Slightly in Area
Gas prices are continuing to inch up in Bradford. According to the AAA survey released Monday afternoon, the average price of gas in Bradford was up three mills to $3.997 from $3.994 last week. Gas prices in the rest of the region are averaging $3.99 even, up just under two...
erienewsnow.com
Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Charged After Chain-Reaction Crash on Vineyard Drive
A Dunkirk man is facing charges stemming from a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Vineyard Drive at about 3:15 PM, with an investigation revealing that 31-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Colon allegedly rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. That vehicle then struck another vehicle that was also stopped at the red light. Deputies say Gonzalez-Colon was found to have a suspended license and was also following too closely and not traveling at a reasonable speed for road conditions. A passenger in his vehicle was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Gonzalez-Colon was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too closely, and speed unseasonable and prudent. He will answer the charges in Dunkirk Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Alstar EMS and the East Dunkirk Fire Department.
Mother, son charged for nearly killing man with baseball bat, PSP report
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son in Emporium are facing serious charges after allegedly spending nearly 32 hours beating a man who police say almost didn’t survive. According to court documents, Tanya McCurley, 59, and her son, Donovan McCurley, 31 are facing various felonies after allegedly attacking a man on Sept. 3 […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
