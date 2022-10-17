ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 draw: TV channel, live streams

While the men's World Cup is fast approaching, it's less than 12 months until the biggest event on the women's sporting calendar - Women's World Cup 2023. In preparation for the tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year, FIFA will conduct the draw to see which nations will square off.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
ESPN

Ballon d'Or Feminin: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas becomes first woman to win award twice

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win the award twice since it launched in 2018. Putellas, 28, was named the best women's player in the world at the Monday gala in Paris despite being sidelined since June with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The Guardian

Billionaire Mo Ibrahim attacks ‘hypocrisy’ over Africa’s gas

One of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, the telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, has criticised developed countries for seeking to dissuade African nations from exploiting their vast reserves of gas. Ibrahim told the Guardian in an interview: “We need a balanced and a fair policy for everybody. Gas can be useful to...
France 24

Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

Germany, Sweden, France and Spain will also be sides to watch out for when the draw is held in New Zealand's largest city from 7:30pm (0630 GMT). The World Cup will be staged at 10 stadiums in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, 2023. With 32...
Essence

TikToker Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA Ambassador Ahead Of Soccer World Cup In Qatar

The announcement comes as the 2022 World Cup is shrouded in controversy. TikTok’s most followed content creator has a brand new gig. Khaby Lame was named Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador by QNB, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa. Lame will be launching his new role via his first-ever TV commercial for the company, which is currently the 2022 World Cup’s main sponsor.

