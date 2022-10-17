Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Green Day, Blink-182, Good Charlotte, and More to Perform at When We Were Young Festival 2023
When We Were Young has announced a second installment of its pop-punk-focused festival before making its debut in Las Vegas later this month. Green Day and Blink-182 are next year’s big headliners, with the Offspring, Gym Class Heroes, Motion City Soundtrack, Good Charlotte, Joyce Manor, and 30 Seconds to Mars elsewhere on the extensive day-long bill. It goes down on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The first edition of When We Were Young, which includes Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Bright Eyes, and Taking Back Sunday, runs October 22-24.
Neko Case Headed to Kent Stage in January
Singer-songwriter's tour supports her latest effort, 'Hell-On'
Comments / 0