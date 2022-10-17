Cazenovia boys soccer takes 3-1 loss to Marcellus

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Once more, the Cazenovia boys soccer team found itself staring at the realization that the best Class B soccer in New York State is played right here.

For the Lakers put up a valiant, tough effort in last Tuesday’s game against state no. 2-ranked Marcellus at the Sean Googin Sports Complex, yet still lost 3-1 to the Mustangs.

Cazenovia had its fair share of opportunities, and even converted them into a goal when Alex Dolly converted off a feed from Jaden Kaplan.

Jacob Szalach was busy in the net, earning eight saves, yet he could not keep everything out as Landon Kelly had two of the Mustangs’ three goals, the other going to Ryan Constable.

Even with this, a win over Phoenix in Thursday’s regular-season finale would have Cazenovia finish at the 500 mark of 8-8, but it did not happen as the Lakers lost, 3-1, to the Firebirds.

A pair of first-half goals had Phoenix in front 2-0. Cazenovia made up some of the ground thanks to J.D. Dolly’s second-half goal, but though Szalach had eight saves, Tyler Darcy (two goals), Owen Champion (two assist) had helped Phoenix, at 6-8 going into the game, lock up its own post-season berth.

Chittenango met Mexico last Tuesday and beat the Tigers 4-2, getting two goals apiece from Jacob Schiedelman and Gavin Karowksi, with Cole Thomas adding an assist. Logan Bronner stopped seven of eight shots he faced.

In this week’s Section III Class B playoffs, the Bears have the no. 8 seed. If it beats no. 9 seed Lowville in Wednesday’s opening round, it will confront top seed South Jefferson in the quarterfinals.

Drawing the no. 11 seed, Cazenovia travels Wednesday to face no. 6 seed Westmoreland/Oriskany, the winner getting into a quarterfinal against Marcellus or Little Falls.