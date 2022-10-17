ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia boys soccer takes 3-1 loss to Marcellus

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Once more, the Cazenovia boys soccer team found itself staring at the realization that the best Class B soccer in New York State is played right here.

For the Lakers put up a valiant, tough effort in last Tuesday’s game against state no. 2-ranked Marcellus at the Sean Googin Sports Complex, yet still lost 3-1 to the Mustangs.

Cazenovia had its fair share of opportunities, and even converted them into a goal when Alex Dolly converted off a feed from Jaden Kaplan.

Jacob Szalach was busy in the net, earning eight saves, yet he could not keep everything out as Landon Kelly had two of the Mustangs’ three goals, the other going to Ryan Constable.

Even with this, a win over Phoenix in Thursday’s regular-season finale would have Cazenovia finish at the 500 mark of 8-8, but it did not happen as the Lakers lost, 3-1, to the Firebirds.

A pair of first-half goals had Phoenix in front 2-0. Cazenovia made up some of the ground thanks to J.D. Dolly’s second-half goal, but though Szalach had eight saves, Tyler Darcy (two goals), Owen Champion (two assist) had helped Phoenix, at 6-8 going into the game, lock up its own post-season berth.

Chittenango met Mexico last Tuesday and beat the Tigers 4-2, getting two goals apiece from Jacob Schiedelman and Gavin Karowksi, with Cole Thomas adding an assist. Logan Bronner stopped seven of eight shots he faced.

In this week’s Section III Class B playoffs, the Bears have the no. 8 seed. If it beats no. 9 seed Lowville in Wednesday’s opening round, it will confront top seed South Jefferson in the quarterfinals.

Drawing the no. 11 seed, Cazenovia travels Wednesday to face no. 6 seed Westmoreland/Oriskany, the winner getting into a quarterfinal against Marcellus or Little Falls.

Related
West Genesee cross country runs well at SCAC championships

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cross country teams from stepped into post-season action before other local sides, and would both snare top-five finishes from Wednesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference championships at Baldwinsville. On the girls side, the Wildcats finished third in both the SCAC Metro and overall standings, in each...
CAMILLUS, NY
Putman sisters lead C-NS to cross country league title

BALDWINSVILLE – Three different times, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls cross country team has raced against Fayetteville-Manlius on the Durgee Junior High School course at Baldwinsville. And on each of the two occasions where most of its top runners were present, the Northstars have prevailed, including Wednesday’s Salt City Athletic...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Westhill girls volleyball continues October surge

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Westhill girls volleyball team swept Marcellus on Oct. 5, it was an emphatic statement from one Section III B side to its neighbors, the reigning sectional champions. As a follow-up, the Warriors kept on winning. During last Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cazenovia boys cross country drops close meet to Westhill

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only a couple of points ended up keeping the Cazenovia boys cross country team from an undefeated run through the Onondaga High School League Liberty National division. During last Wednesday’s meet against Westhill and Christian Brothers Academy, the Lakers prevailed 21-37 over the Brothers, but...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Westhill boys cross country runners get big win over Cazenovia

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With the top spot in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division at stake, the Westhill boys cross country team got the best of Cazenovia – barely. A 1-2 individual finish from Drew O’Reilly and Teddy Popp, along with enough depth on the back end, allowed the Warriors to edge the Lakers 27-29 in a three-team meet where it also beat Christian Brothers Academy 21-38.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer secures sectional Class AA top seed

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It still remains true that any path to the Section III Class AA championship in boys soccer still has to include getting past Fayetteville-Manlius. The Hornets’ strong late-season play not only propelled it to no. 11 in the state Class AA rankings, it also earned another top seed for the sectional tournament with an overall record of 12-3-1 and will play in Friday’s quarterfinals against no. 8 seed Rome Free Academy or no. 9 seed PSLA-Fowler.
MANLIUS, NY
Baldwinsville boys soccer sweeps Henninger, Corcoran

ONONDAGA COUNTY – With its big late-season push, the Baldwinsville boys soccer team gave itself the best possible chance to reclaim the crown it wants the most. As the Section III Class AA playoffs loomed, the Bees shook off two defeats to Fayetteville-Manlius by unleashing its attack agianst other SCAC Metro division foes.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
East Syracuse Minoa, CBA boys soccer get wins over J-D

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having eyed each other all season without meeting too much, the Christian Brothers Academy, East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt boys soccer team were all set to go after the Section III Class A championship. Before that took place, though, ESM and J-D would go head-to-head last...
MINOA, NY
Syracuse, NY
