Jim Schmitt
2d ago
That rag paper Is all FAKE NEWS. That's why it go in the trash where it belongs. The FAKE NEWS MEDIA HAS NO CREDIBILITY LEFT. It's all HATE, LIES AND PROPAGANDA.
dmvg
2d ago
This is nothing new. These liberal newspapers have always endorsed Democrats for decades, they are located in Dem cities, what do you expect.
truthsayer912
2d ago
Please keep sending me this newspaper. I need SOMETHING to line the bottom of the birdcage with.
Related
What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate race
Pennsylvania's race between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine control of the U.S. Senate. But what are the biggest issues on voters’ minds? NBC News’ Harry Smith heads to York’s Central Market, where political views vary business by business, with a marker and blank lawn signs to find out.Oct. 19, 2022.
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Oz slams Fetterman over Democrat policies increasing crime
PA senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a town hall, along with Sens. Cotton and Scott.
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Flashback: CNN, MSNBC ran with 'Jim Crow' voter suppression claims in Georgia before record turnout
Georgia has seen record-breaking early voting turnout after CNN and MSNBC figures repeatedly claimed a new voting law in the Peach State was Jim Crow 2.0.
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Pennsylvania man indicted for threatening Biden, Bennie Thompson in letter that included unknown white powder
Robert Maverick Vargo, of Pennsylvania, was indicted for allegedly writing a letter that included threats to President Biden, Rep. Bennie Thompson, and a federal judge.
Obama travels to blue state Nevada as Democrat Senate candidate in razor-thin race with Republican
Former President Obama is traveling to Nevada, which voted for President Biden by just over 2 percentage points in 2020, as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is locked in a tight re-election race with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. Obama will be visiting the state on Nov. 1 in...
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Democrat candidate who reportedly moved to district for employment is actually unemployed
New York Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Castelli claimed he moved into his election district from D.C. for employment, but it appears the job was running for Congress. Matt Castelli, the Democrat who will face off against Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this November, has been the target of a number of accusations about his past since he embarked on his bid for Congress, but the latest question of his candidacy has to do with his work, or lack thereof.
New York's last GOP governor predicts 'horse race' as Zeldin closes in on Hochul
George Pataki, a former New York governor, joined Fox News' "The Story" to sound off on the prospects of New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin.
Democrat candidate in key House race vowed ‘full support’ for cutting police budget in half
Emails obtained by Fox News Digital show Democrat Gabriel Vasquez vowed to "fully support" halving the budget of the Las Cruces, New Mexico police department.
SEAN HANNITY: John Fetterman is a giant fraud
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pretending to be an "industrious blue collar worker" on "Hannity."
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting
The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
Fetterman holds campaign event with another Soros-backed DA amid increased scrutiny on crime record
John Fetterman campaigned over the weekend with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, a gun control progressive whose campaign was financially backed by George Soros.
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
California GOP attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman gets endorsement from Death Row Records founder
Death Row Records founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris on Wednesday announced his endorsement of Republican candidate Nathan Hochman for California attorney general. "I’ve come full circle from the LA streets, to prison, now I’m back to mentor and inspire my community," Harris said in a television ad released Wednesday.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
Pennsylvania and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
