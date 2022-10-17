ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

US 103.1

Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings

It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Now Open – Michigan’s First Raising Cane’s Restaurant

Calling all Michigan foodies, the first-ever Raising Cane's fast food restaurant is now open in the Great Lakes State. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers first opened its doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996. The spot is also known as Cane's and Raising Canes now has over 500 locations throughout the United States.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Meet Mike Tyson in Ferndale and Madison Heights, MI This Friday

The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, will be in Michigan this Friday. One of the greatest boxers of all time will be making stops in Michigan this Friday, October 21st, 2022 to promote his new weed brand. The former heavyweight champion of the world will be swinging into two local dispensaries in Ferndale and Madison Heights.
FERNDALE, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
US 103.1

10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy

Halloween is quickly approaching and here are some great trick-or-treating hot spots. One of the best holidays of the year, Halloween, represents serious business to every kid and many adults. The object is simple. Get dressed up in your favorite costume of the year and try to bring home as much free candy as possible. However, the big question is, "where can you get the best candy at the highest volume?"
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage

DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

