Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Now Open – Michigan’s First Raising Cane’s Restaurant
Calling all Michigan foodies, the first-ever Raising Cane's fast food restaurant is now open in the Great Lakes State. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers first opened its doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996. The spot is also known as Cane's and Raising Canes now has over 500 locations throughout the United States.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Meet Mike Tyson in Ferndale and Madison Heights, MI This Friday
The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, will be in Michigan this Friday. One of the greatest boxers of all time will be making stops in Michigan this Friday, October 21st, 2022 to promote his new weed brand. The former heavyweight champion of the world will be swinging into two local dispensaries in Ferndale and Madison Heights.
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy
Halloween is quickly approaching and here are some great trick-or-treating hot spots. One of the best holidays of the year, Halloween, represents serious business to every kid and many adults. The object is simple. Get dressed up in your favorite costume of the year and try to bring home as much free candy as possible. However, the big question is, "where can you get the best candy at the highest volume?"
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
