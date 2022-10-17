Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
WHSV
School Bus Safety Week: Oct. 17-21
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay aware during morning and afternoon commutes as part of School Bus Safety Week. Last year, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data shows there were almost 400 crashes involving a school bus in the commonwealth. “Everyone just needs to...
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
fox5dc.com
Driver ticketed going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Fauquier County
WASHINGTON - A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 111 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a Facebook post from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon. The deputy ticketed the driver on Marsh Road in Bealeton, Virginia and booked the individual for...
WHSV
Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 North Sidewalk project is now in the public input phase after a hearing held on Wednesday. The project will add 1.05 miles of five-foot-wide sidewalk and buffers between Mount Clinton Pike and Jewell Street. This new addition will not only improve pedestrian...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg trains additional staff for CDL licenses, better prepared for snow removal
Harrisonburg Public Works recently rolled out a new program focused on getting more staff ready to roll behind the wheel of one of the department’s many public service vehicles. Eight public works employees now hold a commercial driver’s license after the department completed its first entry-level driver training course....
WHSV
Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has entered a partnership with the James Madison University’s Department of History and the JMU Libraries to support the Histories along the Blue Ridge project. Histories along the Blue Ridge is...
WHSV
Valley housing manager explains findings of survey so far
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.
WHSV
Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl
A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
WHSV
Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Preschool returns in full swing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of preschool ends as a success for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. After a minor delay, the preschool is able to have a strong start after two code-Adam licensed teachers were hired to provide social and emotional-based learning. The preschool program’s staff is happy...
