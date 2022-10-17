Map of Russia Invasion of Ukraine, October 3Map made possible by Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats. The referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson have ended with the majority of the populations in these regions in Ukraine supposedly indicating their desire to secede from Ukraine in order to be annexed by Russia. Given that President Putin’s efforts in Ukraine have focused on claiming as much territory as possible, which he justified as efforts to protect ethnic Russians who supposedly wished to rejoin Russia, it is expected by many that the Russian Parliament will soon approve the annexations of these regions. If one were to only pay attention to these political moves by Russia, the situation would appear to show that President Putin is making progress towards achieving his goals in Ukraine. The reality on the ground, however, indicates something quite different.

16 DAYS AGO