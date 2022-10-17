Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year
Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
Rupert Murdoch Looking to Re-Combine Fox, News Corp Media Assets A Decade After Split
News Corp (NWSA) shares powered higher Monday following an update from billionaire Rupert Murdoch that suggested he could re-combine his print media division with Fox Corp (FOXA) nearly a decade after he chose to separate them. Murdoch, 91, who along with his son Lachlan has effective control over Fox, said...
Rupert Murdoch Contemplating Fox-News Corp. Merger
Rupert Murdoch is considering whether to recombine his media empire. The 91-year old media mogul is contemplating a merger of Fox Corp. and News Corp., a deal that — if it happens — would bring the entertainment and media brands together a decade after they were split apart. Fox and News Corp. said Friday they have each formed a special committee to explore a combination.More from The Hollywood ReporterFox and Altice Strike Carriage Deal, Averting BlackoutFox, Fox News and Fox Sports 1 at Risk of Going Dark for Altice Cable Subscribers Amid Fresh Carriage DisputeParamount Downgraded by Wells Fargo Analyst Who...
Murdoch Proposes to Combine News Corp. and Fox News
Rupert Murdoch is considering reuniting Fox News and News Corp. If merged, the combined entity would boast a wider moat, cost savings, and a greater competitive edge. Media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch is proposing to merge his two media behemoths, American mass media and publishing company News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) and American media behemoth Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX). The Murdoch family has a 39% stake in NWSA and a 42% ownership in FOX.
Jeff Bezos Nods To Goldman CEO's Warning: 'Probabilities In This Economy Tell You To Batten Down Hatches'
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos is expecting stormy weather in the economy and wants to “batten down the hatches.”. What Happened: Bezos, who founded the e-commerce behemoth way back in 1994, tweeted a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS CEO David Solomon on Wednesday. Bezos echoed...
Dow soars back above 30,000
Stocks rallied sharply Monday, thanks to more strong earnings from big banks and a sigh of relief about new plans by the United Kingdom to scrap a controversial tax cut plan.
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says a 'recession playbook' would see stocks fall by another 10%
Stocks could fall 10% under a "recession playbook," billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC in an interview Monday. A recession could be oncoming or it may have started one or two months ago, said the founder of Tudor Investment. But assets including crypto will likely have a "massive rally"...
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
JP Morgan CEO Doubles Down on Recession Prediction: "This Is Serious"
After previously predicting "something worse" than a recession in the United States, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has doubled down on this prediction, telling investors, "This is serious."
Philip Morris Sweetens Buyout Bid For Swedish Match
Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc. on Thursday raised its buyout offer for Swedish Match AB in a last-ditch effort to get shareholder support for its $16 billion move into the fast-growing market for alternatives to cigarettes. Philip Morris increased its bid by more than 9% to 116 Swedish crowns...
CEO David Solomon is restructuring Goldman Sachs again. Here's who wins — and who loses — from the leadership reshuffle.
Good morning. This is Michelle Abrego with today's edition of 10 Things on Wall Street. Lots of leadership shakeups on Wall Street happening! We also have the latest tactic hedge fund billionaires are using to avoid taxes, "desk-bombing," and advice on dealing with a new boss. First up, we'll be...
‘Batten down the hatches’: Jeff Bezos warns inflation-battered Americans of impending recession by sharing video of Goldman Sachs CEO saying there’s a ‘good chance’ of a downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warned America's to 'batten down the hatches' as he shared a tweet warning of a likely impending recession. Bezos - who is the world's second-richest man - tweeted a video of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon saying there was a 'good chance' of a downturn. The...
U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose sharply Monday, boosted by stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial average jumped 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 climbed 94.88 points, or 2.65%, to 3,677.95, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 354.41 points, or 3.43%, to 10,675.80. Volatile...
