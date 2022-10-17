ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year

Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rupert Murdoch Contemplating Fox-News Corp. Merger

Rupert Murdoch is considering whether to recombine his media empire. The 91-year old media mogul is contemplating a merger of Fox Corp. and News Corp., a deal that — if it happens — would bring the entertainment and media brands together a decade after they were split apart. Fox and News Corp. said Friday they have each formed a special committee to explore a combination.More from The Hollywood ReporterFox and Altice Strike Carriage Deal, Averting BlackoutFox, Fox News and Fox Sports 1 at Risk of Going Dark for Altice Cable Subscribers Amid Fresh Carriage DisputeParamount Downgraded by Wells Fargo Analyst Who...
tipranks.com

Murdoch Proposes to Combine News Corp. and Fox News

Rupert Murdoch is considering reuniting Fox News and News Corp. If merged, the combined entity would boast a wider moat, cost savings, and a greater competitive edge. Media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch is proposing to merge his two media behemoths, American mass media and publishing company News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) and American media behemoth Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX). The Murdoch family has a 39% stake in NWSA and a 42% ownership in FOX.
CNN

Dow soars back above 30,000

Stocks rallied sharply Monday, thanks to more strong earnings from big banks and a sigh of relief about new plans by the United Kingdom to scrap a controversial tax cut plan.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions

Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
International Business Times

Philip Morris Sweetens Buyout Bid For Swedish Match

Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc. on Thursday raised its buyout offer for Swedish Match AB in a last-ditch effort to get shareholder support for its $16 billion move into the fast-growing market for alternatives to cigarettes. Philip Morris increased its bid by more than 9% to 116 Swedish crowns...
Daily Mail

‘Batten down the hatches’: Jeff Bezos warns inflation-battered Americans of impending recession by sharing video of Goldman Sachs CEO saying there’s a ‘good chance’ of a downturn

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warned America's to 'batten down the hatches' as he shared a tweet warning of a likely impending recession. Bezos - who is the world's second-richest man - tweeted a video of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon saying there was a 'good chance' of a downturn. The...
UPI News

U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose sharply Monday, boosted by stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial average jumped 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 climbed 94.88 points, or 2.65%, to 3,677.95, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 354.41 points, or 3.43%, to 10,675.80. Volatile...

