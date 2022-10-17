ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midfield, AL

Midfield man killed in house fire

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Midfield man was killed in a house fire last week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Midfield Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on the 900 block of 15th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Fire personnel said the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified

During the course of their investigation, firefighters located human remains within the home. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at this time, while the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are being investigated by the Midfield Police Department.

